Irrfan Khan passes away at 53: From The Amazing Spider-Man to Slumdog Millionaire, a look at the actor's international work

Actor Irrfan Khan passed away at 53 in Mumbai after a long battle with cancer. He was admitted to the city's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital, where he breathed his last. His fans across the world and colleagues in the entertainment industry are still reeling with news of the actor's passing.

Though he was never recognised as a mainstream superstar, Khan had created his own special place in cinema by traversing through different genres and characters with his impeccable acting skills.

(Also read —Irrfan Khan dies at 53: A rare and magnetic talent that held filmmakers, writers and audiences in thrall)

He not only brought his brilliance to Indian cinema, but also gained acclaim for his performances in many international feature films. Regardless of his character's screen time, the actor always managed to leave an indelible mark with his presence.

Here is a look at some of his international feature film roles.

The Warrior (2001)



British filmmaker Asif Kapadia's drama starred Khan as a warrior named Lafcadia in feudal Rajasthan. The Warrior went onto win a BAFTA and proved to be a breakthrough role for the actor.

The Namesake (2006)



Khan alongside his frequent co-star Tabu played first generation Bengali immigrants, Ashoke and Ashima Ganguli, in Mira Nair's adaptation of The Namesake.

A Mighty Heart (2007)



The actor held a small role as Zeeshan Kazmi, Karachi police officer in this Angelina Jolie-starrer by Michael Winterbottom. The film focuses on Marianne Pearl's search for her kidnapped husband, journalist Daniel Pearl in Pakistan.

Darjeeling Limited (2007)



In Wed Anderson's story about three estranged brothers reunite in India a year after their father's funeral. Khan had a small cameo as the father of a deceased young boy. According to BBC, Anderson wrote the role for the actor just so they could work together.

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)



The Oscar-winning film by Dany Boyle saw Khan share the screen space with Bollywood stalwarts like Anil Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla. Here too he played the role of a police inspector, who brutally tortures Dev Patel's character for a confession.

New York, I Love You (2008)



The romantic drama anthology featured Khan in a story written by Suketu Mehta and directed by Nair. The actor played an Indian businessman, Mansukhbhai, who shares a profound discussion about religion with his customer Rifka (Natalia Portman).

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)



In this Andrew Garfield-led superhero film, Khan played a ruthless Oscorp executive Ranjit Ratha. "I didn't want to be part of this violent American fantasy. But both my sons were excited and kept insisting that I take it up," he had admitted in a 2011 Indian Express interview.

Life of Pi (2012)



The Ang Lee directorial featured the actor in only a few scenes as the grown up version of the Pi Patel. However, he did lend his voice to the flashback scenes of the protagonist.

Jurassic World (2015)



The fourth instalment of the Jurrasic Park series featured the actor as Simon Masrani, the CEO of Masrani Corporation and the owner of the dinosaur theme park. He played the role of a shrewd and unsympathetic businessman whose only concern was making more money.

Inferno (2016)

Tom Hanks and Felicity Jones led Inferno, where Khan portrayed Harry "The Provost" Sims, the head of Consortium a private security company. His character works for a scientist whose aim is to solve the world's population problem, but not necessarily through fair means.

Puzzle (2018)

The film follows Agnes (Kelly MacDonald), whose life is reinvigorated by a new found passion: competitive jigsaw puzzling. Khan plays her mentor and puzzle partner Robert. Christy Lemiere of rogerebert.com wrote that the actor "immediately changes the tone and energy of Puzzle simply through his charismatic presence."

Updated Date: Apr 29, 2020 18:02:26 IST