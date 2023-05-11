Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri on Thursday exposed the double standards of Pakistan as he shared the clip of Imran Khan’s Instagram post, where the political personality illegally used The Kashmir Files‘ soundtrack Hum Dekhenge during the crisis in the country.

Sharing the clip, Vivek tweeted, “IRONY OF PAKISTAN: See the power of Indic cinema. The official account of @ImranKhanPTI is using the official song of #TheKashmirFiles illegally in his official video on Instagram.”

He added, “For the ill informed, this is written by Faiz Ahmad Faiz. We bought the rights from Faiz House. There are many versions. This is our legal copyright version.”

IRONY OF PAKISTAN: See the power of Indic cinema. The official account of @ImranKhanPTI is using the official song of #TheKashmirFiles illegally in his official video on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/ZyJPpKTXNa — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 11, 2023

Imran Khan arrested

Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested by paramilitary Rangers on Tuesday while he was present at the Islamabad High Court for the hearing of a corruption case, a day after he took on the country’s powerful army for allegedly hatching a plot to kill him.

The arrest of the 70-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician comes a day after the powerful army accused Khan of levelling baseless allegations against a senior officer of the spy agency ISI.

The chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), who travelled from Lahore to the federal capital Islamabad, was undergoing a biometric process at the court when the Rangers broke open the glass window and arrested him after beating lawyers and Khan’s security staff, according to senior party leader Shireen Mazari.

TV footage showed the Rangers grabbing Khan from the collar and bundling him into a prison van. The Rangers, which operate under the Interior Ministry, are usually commanded by officers on secondment from the army.

“Khan has been arrested in a land transfer case to property tycoon Malik Riaz and is being handed over to National Accountability Bureau (NAB)”, a NAB official confirmed to PTI.

He said that Khan has been arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case which is about the setting up of Al-Qadir University for Sufism in 2019 Sohawa area of Jhelum district of Punjab.

“His arrest warrants were issued today morning and subsequently he is arrested,” he said.

Khan’s arrest warrant, however, showed that it was issued on May 1. The warrant said that Khan was accused of corruption and corrupt practice.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that Khan failed to appear before the court despite being issued several notices. “The arrest has been conducted by the National Accountability Bureau for causing losses to the national treasury,” he tweeted.

