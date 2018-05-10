You are here:

Iron Man's original suit worth $325k disappears from Los Angeles movie prop warehouse

Los Angeles police are investigating the disappearance of an expensive Iron Man suit from a Los Angeles movie prop storage facility.

KCBS-TV first reported the investigation on Tuesday. The crimson-and-gold costume that was used in the 2008 Iron Man film, kickstarted the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Los Angeles police officer Christopher No said that on Wednesday a police report was filed and that the suit's estimated value is $325,000.

The suit apparently went missing from the facility in the Pacoima neighborhood between February and 25 April.

Iron Man revitalised the careers of Robert Downey Jr, who played billionaire playboy-turned-superhero Tony Stark in the film.

The actor since became an unexpected action hero with the first Iron Man film making $585 million at the worldwide box office. Iron Man 2 took $623 million globally two years later followed by Iron Man 3, which earned $1.215 billion. He has also made appearances in six other MCU films.

He reprised the role recently in Avengers: Infinity War, which has netted over $1.2 billion in worldwide gross in less than two weeks.

Infinity War, directed by brothers Joe and Anthony Russo, sees Iron Man and the Avengers fight Thanos, who is in search of six Infinity Stones that give the user specific powers to manipulate other people, objects or forms of energy.

