Iron Man's alternate post-credits scene has Nick Fury reference X-Men, Spider-Man; clip to be included in Infinity Saga box set

As if San Diego Comic Con and D3 Expo announcements of this year were not enough to send Marvel fans into frenzy, Kevin Feige revealed a special never-before-seen Iron Man alternate post-credit scene at the 45th Saturn Awards, where Nick Fury mentions mutants and Spider-Man.

Watch the post-credits scene here

Nick Fury references Spider-Man and the X-Men in this alternate take from the post-credit scene in ‘IRON MAN’. #Potentiality pic.twitter.com/OmtHItzovl — Adam Hlavac (@adamhlavac) September 14, 2019

In a video message at the ceremony, Feige reveals that the deleted post-credits scene will appear in the upcoming Infinity Saga box set. He also added that the footage has been sitting in the Marvel Studios vault for eleven years now. The never-before-seen post-credits scene is one of the likely numerous takes filmed by Samuel L. Jackson for Iron Man. In it, we see Fury (Jackson) standing at a window in Tony Stark’s (played by Robert Downey Jr.) home, while Tony is heard offscreen. Fury addresses Tony, telling him, “As if gamma accidents, radioactive bug bites and assorted mutants weren’t enough, I have to deal with a spoiled brat who doesn’t play well with others and wants to keep all his toys to himself.”

When Tony retorts, "Who the hell are you?" He replies, “Nick Fury, director of S.H.I.E.L.D. I’m here to talk to you about the Avenger Initiative.”

Stark questions: “What are we Avenging?” Before Fury adds: “Whatever the hell we want."

The vague references in Fury’s line, we know the “gamma accidents” bit points to Bruce Banner, a.k.a. The Hulk, while “radioactive bug bites” and “assorted mutants” are clear nods to Spider-Man and the X-Men respectively, writes Collider.

With X-Men properties, which are now officially under the MCU umbrella thanks to the Disney and Fox deal, it seems that Feige and his crew already had their minds set on a bigger world for the MCU.

Updated Date: Sep 15, 2019 12:53:39 IST