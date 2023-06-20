Yoga has been embraced by people around the world for its holistic approach to health and wellness. In Bollywood, several actresses including Shilpa Shetty have incorporated yoga into their fitness routines, reaping its numerous benefits. Shilpa has also been one of first Indian actresses to release a yoga DVD a decade ago. On the occasion of International Yoga Day, let’s explore how these talented actresses have achieved and maintained their bodies through the power of yoga.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty has been a step ahead of time and been doing yoga for over a decade. At the age of 49, the actress has one of the most toned physiques. Even on social media, her workout Mondays come as a powerful reminder to start the week on a healthy note.

Alia Bhatt

The actress began sharing her Yoga regime during the pandemic, to keep herself physically and mentally fit.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora is renowned for her dedication to fitness, and yoga plays a vital role in her regimen. Through consistent practice, she has developed remarkable flexibility and strength. Malaika incorporates challenging poses like inversions and balances, showcasing the transformative effects of yoga on both the body and mind.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s fitness journey after pregnancy has been an inspiration to many. With the help of yoga, she regained her strength, toned her body, and developed a calm mindset. Kareena credits yoga for its postnatal healing benefits and emphasizes the importance of mindfulness in maintaining overall fitness.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma’s approach to fitness revolves around holistic wellness, and yoga plays a pivotal role in achieving that balance. By practicing yoga, she not only enhances her physical strength and flexibility but also nurtures her inner radiance. Anushka believes that yoga brings harmony to both the body and mind, promoting a sense of inner peace.

