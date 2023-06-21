The power of yoga is a hit in Bollywood as the technique is looked as the most beneficial one. Several Bollywood celebrities depend upon yoga for a healthy and fit body. The practice of ancient yoga remains just as relevant in the digital era, serving as the greatest solution to tackle everyday stress and maintain a fit and fab body. We all admire the fabulous actresses and their fit body which they have attained through practising yoga regularly. Here are 5 such young actresses that have made yoga a daily routine in their workouts.

Kriti Kharbanda

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti Kharbanda (@kriti.kharbanda)

Kriti Kharbanda is indeed known for her fit and fabulous figure. She emphasizes the importance of discipline in her workout routine and believes in dedicating 25 minutes of exercise and yoga asanas for both physical and mental well-being.

Rakul Preet Singh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Rakul Preet Singh often shares snippets of her yoga sessions on Instagram and they come as a great motivation to her fans. Her modern and innovative yoga techniques are a rage on social media.

Sanya Malhotra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SanyaM (@sanyamalhotra_)

The actress is often applauded for her displays of strength and amazing balance that she has time and again shown off on her Instagram page. Her favourite poses include elbow stand and difficult yogasanas. Sanya’s Instagram profile is replete with sneak peeks of herself doing intense workout routines.

Mrunal Thakur

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)

Yoga is something this actress swears by, and no matter how her schedule looks, she always makes time for it. Posting one too many pictures of herself doing challenging yoga asanas, she has made a place for herself among the fitter actresses of the industry.

Kriti Sanon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Kriti Sanon always gives fans a sneak peek of her intense workout sessions at home. The actress aces Yoga’s Viparita Shalabhasana amongst many other core strengthening exercises.

