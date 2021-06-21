Other artists who are featured in this theme song include KS Chithra, Shaan and Daler Mehndi.

On the occasion of the 7th International Day of Yoga today, 21 June, a theme song has been released to observe and celebrate the special day. Meanwhile, this year’s theme of World Yoga Day is ‘Yoga for wellness’.

Along with International Yoga Day 2021, World Music Day is also being celebrated across the world. So, to make this day even more special, renowned singers and musicians have come together for a theme song.

Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher, Shankar Mahadevan, KS Chithra, Shaan, Daler Mehndi Raageshwari alongwith various international artists and stars have featured in the theme song. Informing people about the new video song, the government agency Press Information Bureau (PIB) took to social media and posted about it. In a tweet, they informed that the theme song has been shot across all the continents of the world and leading artists are part of it.

The video song also features people across the world performing yoga with dedication and interest. From Australia’s Opera House to a small camp in India; be it a child to an old man, all are seen performing the exercises in the video. Towards the end of the song, PM Modi is also captured around young citizens performing yoga with devotion and perseverance.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and spoke about how yoga became a source of inner strength amid the coronavirus pandemic. He also pointed out how people in large numbers have started embracing yoga as a way to heal themselves mentally and physically.