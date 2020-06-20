You are here:

International Yoga Day 2020: Anushka Sharma launches Ministry of Ayush's video blogging contest

Ahead of the International Yoga Day, actor Anushka Sharma has been roped in by the Ministry of Ayush to promote the practice of Yoga and launch the video blogging contest.

In a video shared by the ministry on Twitter, Sharma can be seen urging people to join her in practicing yoga.

"Yoga is the law and it tells us about how to moderate leading our lives. Yoga does not bind us, it liberates us. So, that we can look upon all the creatures of this world with the feeling of love and peace," the 32-year-old actor said.

"So, in order to spread the message of peace and love let us begin by practicing yoga on 21 June, International Yoga Day," she added.

Let's all practice yoga for a better and calm tomorrow. Take part in the #MyLifeMyYoga video blogging contest. And send in your entries now. Last day to submit is 21st June 2020.#mygovindia #pibindia @AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/wMtSxA7AXE — Ministry of AYUSH🇮🇳 #MyLifeMyYoga (@moayush) June 19, 2020

The Ministry of Ayush announced the #MyLifeMyYoga video blogging contest and urged people to send in their entries by 21 June.

The first International Yoga Day was observed all over the world on 21 June, 2015.

The idea of first International Yoga Day was proposed by Modi in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on 27 September, 2014.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Jun 20, 2020 10:34:30 IST

