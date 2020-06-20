You are here:

International Yoga Day 2020: Anushka Sharma launches Ministry of Ayush's video blogging contest

FP Staff

Jun 20, 2020 10:34:30 IST

Ahead of the International Yoga Day, actor Anushka Sharma has been roped in by the Ministry of Ayush to promote the practice of Yoga and launch the video blogging contest.

In a video shared by the ministry on Twitter, Sharma can be seen urging people to join her in practicing yoga.

"Yoga is the law and it tells us about how to moderate leading our lives. Yoga does not bind us, it liberates us. So, that we can look upon all the creatures of this world with the feeling of love and peace," the 32-year-old actor said.

"So, in order to spread the message of peace and love let us begin by practicing yoga on 21 June, International Yoga Day," she added.

Here is the video

The Ministry of Ayush announced the #MyLifeMyYoga video blogging contest and urged people to send in their entries by 21 June.

The first International Yoga Day was observed all over the world on 21 June, 2015.

The idea of first International Yoga Day was proposed by Modi in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on 27 September, 2014.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Jun 20, 2020 10:34:30 IST

tags: Anushka Sharma , Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , International Yoga Day 2020 , Ministry of Ayush


Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.


also see

Sonam Kapoor turns 35: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor post wishes

Sonam Kapoor turns 35: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor post wishes

Bulbbul, Anushka Sharma's Paatal Lok follow-up as a producer, to premiere on 24 June on Netflix

Bulbbul, Anushka Sharma's Paatal Lok follow-up as a producer, to premiere on 24 June on Netflix

Keeping up with the Mehras: Lessons from Dil Dhadakne Do on what not to say to your family during lockdown

Keeping up with the Mehras: Lessons from Dil Dhadakne Do on what not to say to your family during lockdown