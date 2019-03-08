International Women’s Day: From Priyanka Chopra to Akshay Kumar, Bollywood celebrates womanhood
8 March is celebrated as Women's Day across the globe. As conversations on women's rights gain momentum on the special occasion, here's how Bollywood celebrities marked the day.
Kartik Aaryan used a meme from Baahubali, morphing his and his mother's faces onto a picture from the iconic scene where Sivagami holds up a young Mahendra.
Ayushmann Khurrana dedicated a Hindi to all women.
Akshay Kumar spent the day in Lucknow to support a run for menstrual hygiene.
