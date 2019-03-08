You are here:

International Women’s Day: From Priyanka Chopra to Akshay Kumar, Bollywood celebrates womanhood

FP Staff

Mar 08, 2019 17:24:13 IST

8 March is celebrated as Women's Day across the globe. As conversations on women's rights gain momentum on the special occasion, here's how Bollywood celebrities marked the day.

Kartik Aaryan used a meme from Baahubali, morphing his and his mother's faces onto a picture from the iconic scene where Sivagami holds up a young Mahendra.

Ayushmann Khurrana dedicated a Hindi to all women.

Akshay Kumar spent the day in Lucknow to support a run for menstrual hygiene.

 

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

They say, "Your vibe attracts your tribe". ~ Over the years, I've realized how special it is to have someone you can lean on. When they have been with you through all those highs and lows, it gives you the freedom to be yourself. That's just the kind of bond I share with these amazing women. They're all successful... they're all courageous. Each one of them shines through their unique personalities. But it's their constant support and encouragement that gives me the confidence to do whatever I wish to do. I'm really proud of my #GirlGang and am extremely happy to be spending not just #WomensDay but also every day of my life with them. I love you all!😘😘😘 P.S.: I'm pretty sure that even 50 years from now, we'll be the group of women causing trouble around us😆😆😆 A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre) on

View this post on Instagram

To mine & all the incredibly strong women out there, happy #WomensDay Today and every day #ShineBright. #InternationalWomensDay

A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh) on

View this post on Instagram

The best woman I know ... really #happywomensday #mountainviewschool

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

