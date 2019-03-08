You are here:

International Women’s Day: From Priyanka Chopra to Akshay Kumar, Bollywood celebrates womanhood

8 March is celebrated as Women's Day across the globe. As conversations on women's rights gain momentum on the special occasion, here's how Bollywood celebrities marked the day.

Kartik Aaryan used a meme from Baahubali, morphing his and his mother's faces onto a picture from the iconic scene where Sivagami holds up a young Mahendra.

To the Strongest person i know Who not surprisingly is a woman! Happy Women’s day Mummy 💪🏻❤️ And Happy Women’s day to all you Strong Women out there ❤️#HappyWomensDay pic.twitter.com/4xxBlHSVbY — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) March 8, 2019

Ayushmann Khurrana dedicated a Hindi to all women.

Akshay Kumar spent the day in Lucknow to support a run for menstrual hygiene.

Happy #womensday , thanks to my coach #RakeshYadav for making me stronger everyday, girls you’re not strong for a girl, you’re just strong, just keep pushing 💪🏽 #wallkick🌸 pic.twitter.com/UUSyOMbTTB — Disha Patani (@DishPatani) March 8, 2019

एक विशेष दिन अंतर्रष्ट्रिय महिला दिवस के लिए !!???

ना !!

मेरे लिए प्रति दिन महिला दिवस है 🙏🙏🙏🙏🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 8, 2019

Because #WomensDay is not just about shopping discounts & salon discounts! ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/0JxA6MkxlJ — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) March 8, 2019

To mine & all the incredibly strong women out there, happy #WomensDay Today and every day #ShineBright. #InternationalWomensDay

The best woman I know ... really #happywomensday #mountainviewschool

