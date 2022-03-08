International Women's Day 2022: Five television stars who shot to popularity with reality shows
From Shakti Mohan to Rubina Malik, five television stars who made a stride in reality TV shows.
The television industry has a good mix of daily soap operas and reality shows. Prior to the introduction of reality shows, daily soaps ruled the television industry, but with reality shows coming into the picture, the viewers can now pick from other options apart from the drama series.
While some of these TV reality shows have celebrities taking part, there are other reality shows that are open for the general public to be a part of. Reality shows like MTV Splitsvilla, Roadies, Dance India Dance, Indian Idol accept applications from common people and that adds another layer to the fun and excitement of watching these shows. Women are now making great strides in the television industry and are shifting the dynamics in the male-dominated industry.
Here is a list of women who won reality shows:
1. Rubina Dilaik
Rubina Dilaik is an Indian television actress who shot to fame with her portrayal of Radhika in ZEE TV's Choti Bahu. Rubina participated in Bigg Boss 14 and she emerged as the winner. Rubina's performance in the Bigg Boss was commendable and the audience really loved her presence in the show.
2. Shakti Mohan
Shakti made her first TV appearance with ZEE TV's dance reality show Dance India Dance. Shakti participated in the second season and won the show. She then moved on to judge other dance reality shows and is also a dance mentor and a choreographer in the industry now.
3. Karishma Tanna
Karishma Tanna is an Indian television actress who has several daily soaps and reality shows to her credit. She also participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10, apart from several other reality shows and won the competition.
4. Mona Singh
Jassi Jaiisi Koi Nahi fame Mona Singh is a famous television actress who also participated in dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Ja. Mona Singh was a contestant in the first season which premiered in 2016 and emerged as a winner.
5. Tejasswi Prakash
Tejasswi Prakash is the winner of the 15th season of Bigg Boss and has gained massive popularity post her appearance in the reality show.
