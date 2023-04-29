After the power packed performance in Coachella alongside Ali Sethi, International singer and rapper Raja Kumari yet again surprises the audiences with her much talked about album ‘The Bridge’. The album captures the perfect essence of love, passion, and her eternal respect and connection with goddess Saraswati. The Bridge comprises of nine songs titled Born To Win, No Nazar, Babylon, Juice, lovesick, La India, Gods & Fearless. It is an ode to Raja Kumari ‘s Indian roots and we are loving it.

The album has been created during the pandemic and was recorded across Los Angeles and Big Bear in California and Goa in India.

Opening up about ‘The Bridge’ Raja Kumari said, ”This album is like a baby to me, it is made with an immense amount of love. The thought process behind the album is Maa Saraswati and in the truest sense is an effort to bridge all the gaps between the west and east and the ancient and future. I hope the audience shower all their love and support to it and I’m really looking forward to the reactions of my close ones after listening to the tracks from the album.”

‘The Bridge’ has been released under Raja Kumari’s independent banner Godmother Records and the album has left us spellbound.

Link: https://orcd.co/rajabridge

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.