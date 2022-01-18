The 26th International Film Festival of Kerala, scheduled from 4 to 11 February, has been postponed.

Thiruvananthapuram | The 26th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) has been postponed in the wake of surging COVID-19 cases, State Cultural Minister Saji Cherian said. The annual festival, organised by Kerala State Chalachitra Academy on behalf of Department of Cultural Affairs, Government of Kerala, was set to be held from 4 to 11 February, here.

The minister said the IFFK will now take place after bringing the COVID situation under control.

Check out the announcement here

The 26th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala scheduled to be held in February 2022, has been postponed due to surge in Covid infections. The new dates will be announced later.#IFFK pic.twitter.com/a9Ie6CM1Zu — Saji Cherian (@SajiCherian11) January 17, 2022

The prestigious eight-day movie gala, which is usually held in December, screens films from across the world in coveted categories like International Competition, Malayalam Cinema Today, Indian Cinema Now, World Cinema, Country Focus, Retrospectives of major filmmakers among others.

Kerala has been witnessing a sharp spike in the COVID-19 cases for the past one week.

On Sunday, the state reported 18,123 fresh infections, taking the total number of COVID-19 positive cases to 53,69,706.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)