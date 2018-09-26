International Film Festival of Kerala in limbo due to lack of funds in the aftermath of Kerala floods

The fate of the 23rd edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) is uncertain due to paucity of funds as the state is going through a rebuilding process after being hit by the worst ever floods last month. IFFK is held in December every year.

Earlier this month, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan gave a directive that on account of the huge requirement of funds for rebuilding the state, all extravagant programmes including the IFFK and the State Youth Festival be called off this the year.

But succumbing to pressure from several quarters, it was decided to go ahead with the Youth Festival on a shoestring budget without any extravagance. Then came a request that the IFFK should be held too. Soon after his return from the US, Vijayan gave the nod for the IFFK, but on the condition that the organisers should utilise their own funds.

State Minister for Films AK Balan told the media on 25 September that for last year's IFFK, the budget was Rs 6 crore. "Due to the present circumstances, it has been worked out that to hold the festival in a very modest manner, we would require (at least) Rs 3 crore. Of this, the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy (the state-owned body that conducts the IFFK) will be able to bring in Rs 2 crore and they should be allowed to take Rs 1 crore from the plan funds.

"If that's not possible, then things might not work out," said Balan. The final decision will be made only after Vijayan returns from Delhi. "Rs 3 crore is needed and we have decided to cancel the inaugural and closing ceremonies, and increase the delegate fees and no free passes would be issued. We have also planned to cut down on expensive films and on the hotel expenses," added Balan.

