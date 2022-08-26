International Dog Day: 5 Paw-some pictures of Shraddha Kapoor with her furball, Shyloh that will make you go awe!
Apart from posting gorgeous portraits and candid moments of herself, Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram grid is full of adorable pictures and videos with her pet friend, Shyloh. For the uninitiated, Shraddha has a cute puppy called Shyloh, and the two of them are the ultimate best friend goals. When not busy with work or shooting, the actress often posts pictures with her little friend.
Check out some of their adorable moments that make our hearts go ‘aww’.
1. Christmas treat
The actress posted a picture of Shyloh and herself enjoying the Christmas cheer, ahead of the festival that made fans go gaga over Shraddha.
View this post on Instagram
2. Monsoon Masti
This picturesque picture of Shraddha enjoying ‘monsoon snuggles’ with Shyloh is all things adorable and heartwarming.
View this post on Instagram
3. Love, love and love
This reel of Shraddha Kapoor with Shyloh depicts her true love for her pet. The actress has been seen a lot of times taking jer pooch out for a walk as well.
View this post on Instagram
4. Shyloh’s birthday
On her furball’s birthday, Shraddha shared an adorable reel on social media wherein we can see Shraddha being showered with love and kissies from Shyloh.
View this post on Instagram
5. Sunday special
The actress’ sunday posts are a treat for all fans. And on one such day, Shraddha posted a special sunday treat ft. Shyloh which cannot be missed!
View this post on Instagram
