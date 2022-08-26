Aside from posting exquisite representations and genuine snapshots of herself, Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram grid is brimming with delightful pictures and recordings with her pet, Shyloh.

Apart from posting gorgeous portraits and candid moments of herself, Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram grid is full of adorable pictures and videos with her pet friend, Shyloh. For the uninitiated, Shraddha has a cute puppy called Shyloh, and the two of them are the ultimate best friend goals. When not busy with work or shooting, the actress often posts pictures with her little friend.

Check out some of their adorable moments that make our hearts go ‘aww’.

1. Christmas treat

The actress posted a picture of Shyloh and herself enjoying the Christmas cheer, ahead of the festival that made fans go gaga over Shraddha.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

2. Monsoon Masti

This picturesque picture of Shraddha enjoying ‘monsoon snuggles’ with Shyloh is all things adorable and heartwarming.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

3. Love, love and love

This reel of Shraddha Kapoor with Shyloh depicts her true love for her pet. The actress has been seen a lot of times taking jer pooch out for a walk as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

4. Shyloh’s birthday

On her furball’s birthday, Shraddha shared an adorable reel on social media wherein we can see Shraddha being showered with love and kissies from Shyloh.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

5. Sunday special

The actress’ sunday posts are a treat for all fans. And on one such day, Shraddha posted a special sunday treat ft. Shyloh which cannot be missed!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.