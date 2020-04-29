International Dance Day: Madhuri Dixit-Nene announces virtual dance festival during lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak

New Delhi: Bollywood's Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit Nene on Tuesday announced a two-day-long online live dance festival starting from 29 April to mark the International Dance Day amid the nation-wide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The dancing diva took to Instagram to announce the virtual dance festival by her dance academy — Dance With Madhuri — and also urged her fans and dance fanatics to register to take part in the festival.

"With the World Dance Day right around the corner, I am coming to groove in your room on the 29th and 30th of April with the first edition of the DWM dance festival," the 52-year-old actor said.

She further added that the intention of the online festival is to provide people an opportunity to relieve stress while learning something new "within the sanctity of their own homes."

"After successfully enabling our users to learn for free from our platform since 1 April, we have created an online experience for our dance community with the DWM Dance Festival.

"We will be offering two days fun and learning with some of the best dancers, choreographers, and industry experts on our website and Instagram page. All this from the comfort of your home," she added.

Check out her post here

The virtual dance festival includes masterclasses by veteran choreographer Saroj Khan, Farah Khan and a performance by Madhuri and Pandit Birju Maharaj. It will stream live on all social media handles of the actor and her website Dance With Madhuri.

World Dance Day is celebrated every year on 29 April.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Apr 29, 2020 09:00:25 IST