Inspired by Gully Boy, Assam Police comes up with rap warning web users against Internet scams

FP Staff

Feb 14, 2019 13:32:07 IST

Gully Boy's soundtrack is being praised all across the board. Featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the film's songs are already arousing a sense of awareness among the general public about the changing rap music scene in India. Capitalising on this, the Assam Police tweeted out a message warning people against online fraud with a rap inspired from Gully Boy's Mere Gully Mein.

Assam Police not only put out a rhyme but also tweaked the Gully Boy poster to depict a similar one, which says 'Gullible Boy'. The caption for the innovative poster read, "Jab Jab Internet Par Scam Kiya Jayega — Aapna Time Aayega" capitalising on Gully Boy's popular catchphrase. Twitterati seemed impressed with the effort and lauded the Assam Police.

