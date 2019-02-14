You are here:

Inspired by Gully Boy, Assam Police comes up with rap warning web users against Internet scams

Gully Boy's soundtrack is being praised all across the board. Featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the film's songs are already arousing a sense of awareness among the general public about the changing rap music scene in India. Capitalising on this, the Assam Police tweeted out a message warning people against online fraud with a rap inspired from Gully Boy's ‘Mere Gully Mein’.

Internet ki gully

Mayaa jaal hai pyaare

Muft haath aaye

Wo ye maal hai pyaare. Yahan scammers ke sare sardar hain na

Ginti me jo ye sare beshumar hain na. Tumko ab ye sab samjhaana hai

Sunkar bole @RanveerOfficial, O ye to mera wala gaana hai! 🎤 pic.twitter.com/nImdielCAL — Assam Police (@assampolice) February 13, 2019

Assam Police not only put out a rhyme but also tweaked the Gully Boy poster to depict a similar one, which says 'Gullible Boy'. The caption for the innovative poster read, "Jab Jab Internet Par Scam Kiya Jayega — Aapna Time Aayega" capitalising on Gully Boy's popular catchphrase. Twitterati seemed impressed with the effort and lauded the Assam Police.

👏👏👏BOHOT HARD BOHOT HARD! — Maddy (@mmohanty16) February 13, 2019

Spreading Information in the most creative way!

Apna Time Ayega! https://t.co/yjOPRCr9MK — Priyanka (@connecting100) February 14, 2019

Who is the creative team of assampolice Twitter account 🙏 — Pintu Prasad (@okpintu) February 13, 2019

Assam Police again nailed it. https://t.co/Ph2ZomEUfX — Musaddique (@dragonhook) February 13, 2019

Fake news ki chhaya mein,

Retweets ke moh-maaya mein,

Internet pe dhokha na khayein,

Akhbaar padhke so jaayein. Take a bow @assampolice https://t.co/L2M4WHaIHD — Ananya Das (@AnanyaDasIAS) February 13, 2019

Woah! Nice 🙌✌ — pals (@pals1234567) February 13, 2019

Hehe, that's really innovative

Seems police department is also excited for #GullyBoy release https://t.co/Eb2gbcYyqO — #Murad Ka Fan Club (@ranveerkfanclub) February 13, 2019

Its insanely rocking, 😁AP what are you doing? I mean who is your creative head? so good😇👌 — Sonam Gupta (@SonamGu12) February 13, 2019

Updated Date: Feb 14, 2019 13:32:07 IST