In ‘Insidious: The Red Door’, the horror franchise’s original cast will be seen together for the last time, as they complete the Lambert family’s bone-chilling and dreadful story. The starcast reuniting for the final chapter has intrigued the audiences to a whole new peak and owing to the excitement of the fans and love for the horror genre in the Indian market, the makers have decided to release the film on 6th July 2023, which is a day prior than it’s international release.

The film continues a few years after the terrifying event that horrified the Lambert family. The original cast from Insidious is back with Patrick Wilson (also making his directorial debut), Ty Simpkins, Rose Byrne and Andrew Astor. Also starring Sinclair Daniel and Hiam Abbass. Produced by Jason Blum, Oren Peli, James Wan and Leigh Whannell. The screenplay is written by Scott Teems from a story by Leigh Whannell and Scott Teems, based on characters created by Leigh Whannell.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases Insidious: The Red Door exclusively in cinemas on July 6, 2023, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

