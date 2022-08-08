Nick, Priyanka, and Malti posed for the picture on the pool side at their Los Angeles home on Sunday. To protect Malti’s privacy, Priyanka added a heart emoticon on the baby’s face.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a glimpse of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra in her latest Instagram story. The actress shared pictures of her fun weekend get together with family on social media that also featured her daughter and husband Nick Jonas. The 40-year-old actress shared a picture of a Polaroid shot where she was seen holding her infant baby. Nick, Priyanka, and Malti posed for the picture on the pool side at their Los Angeles home on Sunday. To protect Malti’s privacy, Priyanka added a heart emoticon on the baby’s face.

The Quantico actress also showed what her Sunday brunch spread looked like. In a picture shared on Instagram Story, Priyanka promoted her new Sona home decor products. In one of the pictures she also shared a glimpse of Malti’s cute baby hands and wrote, “MM approved Sona Home NYC.”

Besides sharing some pictures from her fun Sunday brunch spent at the poolside, Priyanka also promoted her hair care products. The actress was spotted in a black and white swimsuit set. The black bikini top came with a white underband, and was paired with a black cycling shorts. Priyanka wore a sheer white shirt over her swimsuit look. The actress showed the viewers how she likes to use her hair care products for a day spent by the poolside.

In her latest Instagram post, the Barfi actress shared a picture from her LA home. Priyanka accessorised her look with a pair of sunglasses and a cap protecting her face from direct sunlight. Posing for the picture, the actress stood inside her lavish LA residence. The picture was accompanied with a caption that read, “Sundaze.”

Priyanka and Nick welcomed their first daughter via surrogacy earlier this year in January. The couple had tied the knot back in 2018. Priyanka will next be seen in romantic comedy, It's All Coming Back to Me.

