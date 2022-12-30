Several stars have jetted off to exotic locations to ring in 2023 in style. Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan seems to be welcoming the New Year in Parisian style, as after attending Salman Khan’s birthday bash in Mumbai, the actor jetted off to Europe. Courtesy of the internet, the actor has kept his fans updated with his enticing Paris diaries. From gastronomic adventures to sun-kissed pictures of himself, Kartik’s love for Europe is no hidden secret, and his social media timeline speaks out loud about the same. After giving everyone a glance of the beloved Eiffel Tower and revealing that he is on a solo trip, the actor took to his official Instagram account to give his loved ones a glimpse of an aerial view of the ‘city of lights’ from his hotel room.

Clearly stating it out loud that “When in Paris,” we must do as Kartik Aaryan does, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star dropped a video from his hotel room balcony, which also gave an enchanting view of the Eiffel Tower. Taken from high above the ground. Kartik’s video showed the city like innumerable gleaming stars. The video also captured Kartik sporting a black casual hoodie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)



Just a few hours later, Kartik shared a picture of himself dining at a hotel. Sharing a glimpse of himself enjoying the “Shehzada” treatment, Kartik flashed a million-dollar smile, while looking at the menu. The Luka Chuppi star looked dapper in his powder pink denim jacket and white t-shirt, which he accessorised with black sunglasses. In the picture, Kartik can be seen sitting in a lavish hotel and checking out the menu. It seems that the actor visited the location for his breakfast, as one can see a bowl of fruits and cornflakes kept on the table.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)



Earlier, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor shared a sun-kissed picture of himself from Paris’ Trocadéro Metro station. While sharing the stylish picture of himself, Kartik wrote in the caption, “Yolo (you only live once) and solo.” In the picture, Kartik can be seen carrying an all-black look. Sporting a black puffer jacket atop a matching denim jacket and a t-shirt, Kartik accessorised it all with big matching sunglasses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)



Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik was last seen in Disney + Hotstar’s Freddy. Next, the actor will be seen sharing the screen space with Kriti Sanon in Shehzada and Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani. Kartik also has Aashiqui 3 and Captain India in the pipeline.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.