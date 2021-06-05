The sequel of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is expected to premiere in theatres on 7 October, 2022.

Actor Issa Rae has joined the highly anticipated sequel to the Oscar-winning animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Rae, who is also a writer, producer and director will voice Jessica Drew, better known as Spider-Woman in the movie.

The plot details of the movie have been kept under wraps by the makers but the film will likely once again involve alternate dimensions and possibility of exploring a region of the Marvel comics. “Since the third grade, I’ve loved Spider-Man, comic books, memorabilia, everything,” Rae had told Variety in February in an exclusive chat.

Rae joins the franchise that includes Shameik Moore as Miles Morales and Hailee Steinfeld. Into the Spider-Verse which was released in 2018 won the Oscar for best animated film and became a pop culture sensation. The movie has already established that this particular franchise can play around with a character’s comic book history. So, fans do not be surprised if the film changes things on screen.

Earlier in April, Variety had reported that the Sony Pictures Animation sequel will be directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson. Phil Lord and Chris Miller are returning to produce and write the feature for it with Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Christina Steinberg as producers and Alonzo Ruvalcaba as co-producer.

Rae is currently shooting for her fifth and final season of HBO comedy series Insecure. She will also be starring in and executive producing A Black Lady Sketch Show. The multi-talented star was recently seen in #BlackAF, The Photograph, and The Lovebirds.

Earlier this year, Rae announced that she is relaunching Project Greenlight among other upcoming HBO projects.

