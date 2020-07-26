Inglourious Basterds actor Melanie Laurent to star in Netflix's French survival thriller, O2

The cast of Netflix's O2 also includes French actors Mathieu Amalric and Malik Zidi.

Melanie Laurent, who has acted in 6 Underground and Inglourious Basterds, is set to star in Netflix’s French survival thriller O2. Anne Hathaway was earlier cast as the lead of this film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, filmmaker Alexander Aja, best known for Crawl and Piranha 3D, will direct the movie based on Christie LeBlanc’s original script which was on The Black List.

The project marks Aja’s return to French-language films after a gap of 15 years. Laurent will topline a cast which also includes actors Mathieu Amalric and Malik Zidi.

The film’s story centres on a young woman who wakes up in a medical cryo unit. She doesn’t remember who she is or how she ended up sequestered in a box no larger than a coffin. As she’s running out of oxygen, she must rebuild her memory to find a way out of her nightmare.

The film will be produced by Vincent Maraval, Brahim Chioua and Noemie Devide for Getaway Films.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)