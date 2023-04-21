India’s youngest billionaire, Nikhil Kamath in his latest podcast hosted Tanmay Bhatt, Umang Bedi and Aprameya Radhakrishna where they discussed various topics from social media’s creation and impact to starting up businesses in various world markets. And in one of them, Nikhil revealed about his meeting with Bill Gates. The self-made businessman, coming from a middle class family, dropped out of school after class 10, only to make a name for himself and become India’s Brightest Investor, becoming a story of inspiration for millions, hence, his podcasts are highly consumed by the ambitious.

Talking about his meeting with Bill Gates, Nikhil shares how he asked Gates about his views on focusing on mitigating climate change, and shares his reply as Nikhil said, “He personally has like a bunch of tiers in which he puts his money, health I think is foremost for him then he has breakthrough energy so then I was asking him the exact same question I’m asking you guys- I said if you were to start over in life and you had a hundred million dollars what energy would you personally invest in, which energy company would you personally invest in would you go- renewable, would you go solar? would you go wind, would you go fission, fusion? So he said – out of the 16 fission companies nuclear, he probably is invested in about four or five of them and he bet on fission.”

In awe of one of the world’s richest man, Nikhil adds, “But the incredible thing about him is ‘The Eclectic Nature’ of his knowledge, you know you can go from talking vaccine to talking climate to talking energy to talking everything.” He concluded saying, “But very interesting conversations, incredibly incredibly smart individual.” Nikhil also revealed what Bill Gates said about the biggest opportunity that he missed as he added, “He said the biggest opportunity he missed is losing the operating system to android.”

This young breakthrough force investor also thinks that India is comparatively an easier place to work and open a business investment when compared to Dubai as he quotes, “There’s one thing I feel about Dubai and l’m not saying this about India to sound overtly patriotic or something like that. Dubai seems like a good place for the privileged few to spend money but to actually start a business there and earn money is very difficult,” which he then reiterated with various examples.

In another relatable topic, Nikhil asked his guests about their childhoods because as the Investing Mastermind has been reading a lot of psychology books recently, he read about the co-relation between the successful and insecurities as he said, “It talks about people who are successful and co-relates how horrible their childhood was. It says most successful people… if you were very very insecure, even though modern world today tells us insecurity is a bad thing, insecurity is directly proportional to how much we’ll overcompensate for that insecurity and in turn, be successful by the gauge that capitalism considers successful.”

