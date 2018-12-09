India's Next Top Model season 4: Mumbai girl Urvi Shetty declared winner of beauty contest

Urvi Shetty, an aspiring model from Mumbai was chosen as the winner of India's Next Top Model season 4, reports DNA. Nisha Yadav and Rushali Yadav were selected as the first and second runner-up respectively.

Shetty will now be busy with a jam-packed schedule continuing for a year, with Viacom18 and Exceed Entertainment, a 2 Night- 3 Day stay in Hong Kong by Dream Cruises and a Black membership card from Gold’s Gym.

Judge Malaika Arora told DNA that she was very proud of Shetty and that Urvi had proven to be one of the most consistent performers throughout the season. "She has it in her to make a mark in this industry and India’s Next Top Model has made way for so many exciting opportunities that are in store for her." added Arora.

The fourth installment India's Next Top Model kicked off with 13 girls who were competing for the title. The theme of 'More Than Just a Face' encouraged the beauties to show aspects of their character which went above and beyond their outward appearances. The contestants were glamorous and highly aspirational in this season, adds the report.

ARE YOU EXCITED FOR TOMORROW? ❤️ . . . @aishwarya_nayak_photography ❤️ Do follow her to find our unseen pictures ❤️ Stylist: @mallaikaa07 MUA: @aqshataa.mani ❤️ HA: @dutta_preeti . . . #MTV #Model #shoot #lights #camera #action

Where Urvi seemed to have got it right was in her ability to balance power and beauty. Her sincerity towards honing her talents by capitalising on the esteemed platform of India's Next Top Model was well appreciated by the judges. Even though her entire journey had been commendable, the beauty had certain high points during her stint. Shetty's fire-themed photoshoot with judge Milind Soman garnered maximum praise for her amazing performance. Disco 82, Bollywood task and Forever 21 were other tasks in which Urvi performed well.

ONLY 5 HOURS TO GO This is what I wore when I became a part of INTM top 11 ❤️ MY LUCKY OUTFIT ON OUR LAST DAY ❤️ I would like to thank each one of you for all your unconditional love and support you all have made my INTM journey Beautiful ❤️ I LOVE YOU ❤️ . . PC: @aishwarya_nayak_photography my favorite ❤️ . . #MTV #Show #reality #realityshow #journey #fun #luckycharm

The fourth season ended in Singapore at the Dream Cruises and included vibrant, larger-than-life acts. This also marked the first time that an Indian reality television's show was being held on-board an International cruise.

The finale was extremely challenging, especially the part where contestants had to do a photoshoot with Malaika Arora. After having passed each round with success, Urvi was declared the winner.

