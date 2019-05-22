India's Most Wanted: Why Shah Rukh Khan receives special mention in credits of Arjun Kapoor's spy thriller

Shah Rukh Khan has received a special mention in the credits section of Arjun Kapoor's forthcoming drama. Based on true events, writer-director Raj Kumar Gupta’s directorial, India’s Most Wanted has the makings of a compelling thriller.

India’s Most Wanted will apparently trace a troubled actor’s plot, inspired from the events which Shah Rukh faced in real life. The makers of the film have, however, maintained secrecy over the terrorist who inspired the movie.

"India’s Most Wanted is inspired from real-life incidents of a terrorist who was known as India’s Osama. The makers of the film were aware that the same miscreant had troubled Shah Rukh Khan with threats during his initial days in Bollywood and his stay in Mumbai. Hence, Rajkumar Gupta and Arjun Kapoor approached SRK to include his storyline in India’s Most Wanted, to which the actor positively agreed. Shah Rukh has been duly credited for allowing his story to be featured in the film,” read a statement.

Arjun plays the role of an intelligence officer Prabhat who leads a four-member team to hunt the deadly terrorist. Speaking about the preparations for his role, Arjun says, "We, obviously for security reasons, could not meet the actual officers. But we met certain officers who gave us certain insights into the behavioral patterns, the way they carried out the investigation.”

India's Most Wanted, produced by Fox Star Studios, Raj Kumar and Myra Karn, is slated to release on 24 May.

Updated Date: May 22, 2019 10:28:47 IST

