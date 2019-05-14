India's Most Wanted song Vande Mataram: Arjun Kapoor pays tribute to unsung heroes of the country

After sharing an inspirational track 'Akela', the makers of India's Most Wanted treated viewers with yet another motivational track titled 'Vande Mataram.' Arjun Kapoor, who headlines the film, took to his Twitter to share the track. He also mentioned that the song is a tribute to the unsung heroes of the country. Providing a sneak peek into the making of the song, the actor had previously uploaded pictures on his Instagram.

Composed by Amit Trivedi, the song has been sung by Papon and Altamash Faridi. The lyrics have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

The video opens to Arjun giving a pep talk to his team of five members who are out on a mission to track down a terrorist. Further, the team is shown travelling across the country, taking turns with driving, sleep-deprived but motivated enough to keep going. The track is a soothing, mellowed down tune with lyrics that try to evoke patriotism. The video ends with a montage of the common folk, smiling and saluting, against the backdrop of 'Vande Mataram'.

India' Most Wanted is based on true events and is about five men who saved the lives of a billion people by hunting down a terrorist, which the makers have named 'India's Osama'. The film is helmed by Rajkumar Gupta and produced by him with Myra Karn and Fox Star Studios.

India' Most Wanted is slated to hit the screens on 24 May.

Watch the song here.

Updated Date: May 14, 2019 11:49:29 IST

