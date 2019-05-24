India's Most Wanted: Makers of Arjun Kapoor's spy thriller to avoid morning shows as distribution strategy

As part of the distribution strategy for spy thriller India's Most Wanted, starring Arjun Kapoor, Fox Star Studios has decided to not have morning shows in theatres. According to a Mumbai Mirror report, the studio has requested national multiplex chains like PVR, INOX and Cinepolis to do the same.

According to the same report, this decision was taken taking into consideration that the target audience will head to cinemas in the evenings. To have theatre owners avoid overhead costs as well, they decided it was best not to have morning shows with minimal attendance. The same report added that the film has a targeted 1,100-screen release, mostly in multiplexes and limited single screens.

"We wanted to build the film strongly on the perception and positive endorsements. Out distribution strategy has been a judicious mix of showcasing and cinemas, so as to maximise the potential to reach to our target audience," said Fox Star Studios CEO Vijay Singh.

India's Most Wanted is Arjun's first collaboration with writer-director Raj Kumar Gupta. The film follows a team of spies, who orchestrated one of the country's biggest manhunt for "India's Osama", which reportedly alludes to Yasin Bhatkal.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 10:38:04 IST

