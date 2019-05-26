You are here:

India's Most Wanted box office collection: Arjun Kapoor's spy thriller hauls Rs 5.13 cr in two days

FP Staff

May 26, 2019 13:30:59 IST

India's Most Wanted witnessed a 44.29 per cent spike in collections on Saturday, 25 May, a day after it opened at the box office with Rs 2.10 crore. Directed by Rajkumar Gupta, the Arjun Kapoor-starrer is competing with Narendra Modi's controversial biopic PM Narendra Modi, starring Vivek Oberoi in the titular role, as well as Guy Ritchie's live-action film, Aladdin.

The spy thriller currently has Rs 5.13 crore in its kitty.

Indias Most Wanted box office collection: Arjun Kapoors spy thriller hauls Rs 5.13 cr in two days

Arjun Kapoor in a still from India's Most Wanted. YouTube

However, despite the growth, trade analysts have noted that the film should have doubled its earnings over the weekend. They have added that the film needs to perform well on Sunday to recover lost ground.

Here are the box office figures of India's Most Wanted

The film is said to be based on the arrest of terrorist Yasin Bhatkal, who was a key conspirator in three terror acts carried out in different cities in India. Kapoor plays the role of an intelligence officer Prabhat Kapoor, who rounds up a team of spies on a mission to find the criminal mastermind. Despite the time constraint and lack of funding from the government, the team completes its mission.

Updated Date: May 26, 2019 13:30:59 IST

tags: Arjun Kapoor , Bollywood , box office , BoxOffice , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Critical Point , CriticalPoint , India's Most Wanted , India's Most Wanted Box Office Collection , Rajkumar Gupta , Shareworthy

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

also see

India's Most Wanted box office collection: Arjun Kapoor's spy thriller rakes in Rs 2.10 crore on opening day

India's Most Wanted box office collection: Arjun Kapoor's spy thriller rakes in Rs 2.10 crore on opening day

Student of the Year 2 box office collection: Tiger Shroff-Ananya Panday's sequel earns Rs 14.02 cr on Day 2

Student of the Year 2 box office collection: Tiger Shroff-Ananya Panday's sequel earns Rs 14.02 cr on Day 2

Student of the Year 2 box office collection: Tiger-Ananya-Tara's campus film earns Rs 38.83 cr on opening weekend

Student of the Year 2 box office collection: Tiger-Ananya-Tara's campus film earns Rs 38.83 cr on opening weekend