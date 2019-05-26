India's Most Wanted box office collection: Arjun Kapoor's spy thriller hauls Rs 5.13 cr in two days

India's Most Wanted witnessed a 44.29 per cent spike in collections on Saturday, 25 May, a day after it opened at the box office with Rs 2.10 crore. Directed by Rajkumar Gupta, the Arjun Kapoor-starrer is competing with Narendra Modi's controversial biopic PM Narendra Modi, starring Vivek Oberoi in the titular role, as well as Guy Ritchie's live-action film, Aladdin.

The spy thriller currently has Rs 5.13 crore in its kitty.

However, despite the growth, trade analysts have noted that the film should have doubled its earnings over the weekend. They have added that the film needs to perform well on Sunday to recover lost ground.

Here are the box office figures of India's Most Wanted

#IndiasMostWanted witnessed 44.29% growth on Day 2, but, ideally, the biz should’ve doubled since Day 1 was extremely low... Needs to cover lost ground on Day 3 [today]... Fri 2.10 cr, Sat 3.03 cr. Total: ₹ 5.13 cr. India biz. #IMW — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 26, 2019

The film is said to be based on the arrest of terrorist Yasin Bhatkal, who was a key conspirator in three terror acts carried out in different cities in India. Kapoor plays the role of an intelligence officer Prabhat Kapoor, who rounds up a team of spies on a mission to find the criminal mastermind. Despite the time constraint and lack of funding from the government, the team completes its mission.

Updated Date: May 26, 2019 13:30:59 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.