India's Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned the 70th Miss Universe on 12 December, bringing the glittery crown of the iconic pageant back to the country after 21 years. Before Harnaaz, Lara Dutta won the crown, and made India proud in the year 2000.

Miss Universe Organisation shared the news with the world through its official Twitter handle. The organisers shared the exact emotional moment when the previous Miss Universe, Mexican model Andrea Meza, was seen crowing Harnaaz at the prestigious event, which was held at Universe Dome in Eilat, Israel.

Who is Harnaaz Sandhu?

The 21-year-old model hails from Chandigarh, Punjab.

She is currently pursuing her Master's degree in Public Administration from the city.

Sandhu started her journey in the world of beauty pageants at the age of 17.

The model bagged Femina Miss India Punjab 2019, and was in the top 12 contestants at Femina Miss India 2019.

Harnaaz Sandhu also won the Miss Diva 2021 title.

She has also won Times Fresh Face Miss Chandigarh in 2017, and Miss Max Emerging Star India in 2018.

Interestingly, Sandhu has also worked in Punjabi films like Bai Ji Kuttange and Yaara Diyan Poo Baran.

Sandhu counts actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas as one of her biggest inspirations.

Sandhu defeated 79 contestants from other countries to win the 70th Miss Universe crown. It was a very tough journey for her as the pageant was shadowed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The second and third runners up of the prestigious beauty pageant were Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira and Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane. The Miss Universe 2021 event was streamed worldwide.

Before Sandhu, actors who have won the prestigious pageant include actresses Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000.