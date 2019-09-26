India's Got Colour: Nandita Das' video on discrimination based on skin complexion in society packs a heavy punch

Nandita Das' association with Chennai-based NGO Women of Worth (WOW) completes a decade this year. The non-profit organisaton pushes for colour neutrality, it serves to fight against discrimination based on skin colour. The Manto director's voice has been working as a guiding light for thousands of women who face societal taboo and ridicule, owing to the orthodox setups in the country. To mark the special occasion of 10 years, Das has now created a video, called India's Got Colour, to raise awareness regarding the issue.

In a quirky rap-cum-music video, Nandita manages to get eminent personalities, from the worlds of Bollywood and otherwise. The clip discusses how societal prejudices dictate how we think, choose or even speak. With rap portions from a group of Dharavi rappers, the video is an honest take on how beauty standards are completely warped within the fashion and film industry.

Check out the video

Check out posts on the making of India's Got Colour

Radhika Apte, Ratna Pathak Shah, Suchitra Pillai, Swara Bhaskar, Tillotama Shome, and Tannishtha Chatterjee are a few among the women who have lent their support by featuring in the clip. Among the male actors, Ali Fazal and Vikrant Massey take centre stage to depict how problematic the Indian society is.

Co-produced by Mahesh Mathai with music by Ankur Tewari, the two-minute video released on Wednesday night.

Updated Date: Sep 26, 2019 08:57:05 IST