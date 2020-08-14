India's Forgotten Army, documentary on World War I soldiers, premieres on HistoryTV18 on 15 August

India's Forgotten Army shines a light on the valour and sacrifice of Indian soldiers, the unsung heroes of The Great War

India’s Forgotten Army, a documentary premiering on 15 August (Saturday) on HistoryTV18, is an attempt to trace and document the courage and sacrifice of Indian soldiers, shipped to distant shores to live and fight in deplorable conditions during the First World War.

The film also uses first-person accounts to tell the story of the war and the circumstances that Indian soldiers faced, as revealed in the letters they wrote to their families, more than a hundred years ago.

The documentary takes viewers to the sites of battles, memorials and war archives around the world, bringing together military experts and historians, to uncover hidden facts and retell forgotten stories. The documentary has been adapted from the book, World War Sikh: Memoirs Of An Indian Cavalryman 1913-45 by Rana TS Chhina.

Avinash Kaul, Managing Director A+E Networks, TV18, and CEO-Broadcast for Network18, said in a statement, "In our continuing endeavour to offer top-drawer Indian and international content, HistoryTV18 brings to its viewers the remarkable, untold story of the Indian soldiers who fought in the First World War. Their military prowess helped shape the course of human history. We salute them and their families for their incredible bravery and sacrifices."

India’s Forgotten Army, premieres on HistoryTV18 on 15 August at 9 pm.