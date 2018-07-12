India's first trans-beauty queen Nitasha Biswas to make her TV debut on MTV's Dating In The Dark

Transgender beauty queen Nitasha Biswas is all set to make her small screen debut with Dating In The Dark. She says rejections are a part of life for a transwoman in India.

"Being a transwoman in India, rejections are a part of our lives. We have faced and continue to face rejections from workplace, friends, family and whom we fall in love with. I believe, love has no gender and it is this positive attitude and confidence that I hold that lets me believe, I will find my soulmate who will embrace me regardless," Nitasha said in a statement.

Nitasha was born as a boy in a conservative Bengali family. She is entering the world of TV to find love.

It was when she was 22 that the transition for the sex change operation began and at 26, she won the crown as India's first trans beauty queen and has represented India at the international level.

On her experience on the show, she said: "My experience on Dating In The Dark was quite eventful. I went on two dates and though I did not find love but I'm glad, I could confess to my second date about my journey on national television without any hesitation. It took a lot of courage but it was great to see my date had no qualms spending time with me."

Updated Date: Jul 12, 2018 16:57 PM