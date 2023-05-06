Popular Indian You-Tuber YouTuber Agastya Chauhan passed away this Thursday while attempting a-300 kmph bike ride. He had over 1.2 million subscribers on YouTube.

Details of the accident

Chauhan’s bike crashed into a divider when he was racing his bike at 300 kmph. He was severely injured and succumbed to his wounds on the spot, also breaking his helmet into pieces. The Tappal police station of Aligarh district took custody of his body and sent it to the mortuary of Kailash Hospital in Jewar, Greater Noida, for post-mortem.

Previous instances of road rash

This wasn’t the first time when the YouTuber chose thrill over kill. He was charged previously under the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicle Act for performing some very risky and dangerous stunts on the streets of Dehradun.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.