Indian Television Academy Awards 2019: Jennifer Winget, Nakuul Mehta earn top honours; see full list of winners

The Indian Television Academy Awards 2019 honoured the top talents of the television industry on 20 March in Mumbai.

The star-studded affair witnessed the presence of the biggest names from the telly world. Actors like Hina Khan, Erica Fernandes, Jennifer Winget, Divyanka Tripathi, and Surbhi Chandna, Nakuul Mehta, Parth Samthaan and Harshad Chopda donned their fashionable best avatars for the celebration. The ceremony was all about glitter, glamour and sizzling on-stage performances that left the viewers mesmerized.

Jennifer Winget and Nakuul Mehta took the award for Best Actress and Best Actor title, respectively. Best Popular jodi was awarded to Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes for Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Divyanka Tripathi won Best Actor Female in the jury category while she also bagged the title of TV Personality for the Year.

Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya was chosen as the Best serial, while Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also won in a special category.

Check out the complete list of winners of ITA Awards 2019:

Best Actress (Popular): Jennifer Winget for Bepannaah

Best Actor (Popular): Nakuul Mehta for Ishqbaaaz

Best Jodi (Popular): Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes for Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Best Jodi (Jury): Sumedh Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh for Radha Krishn

TV Personality Of The Year : Divyanka Tripathi for Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

Best Actress (Jury): Divyanka Tripathi for Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

Best Supporting Actor (Female): Anita Hassanandani for Naagin3

Best Supporting Actor (Male): Kunal Jaisingh for Ishqbaaaz

Best Actor Negative Role: Rajesh Khattar for Bepannah

Best Actress Negative Role: Hina Khan for Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Best Anchor In A Reality Show: Maniesh Paul for Indian Idol

Best Actress In Comic Role (Female): Shubhangi Atre for Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain

Jury Special Award For Next Generation Star: Ashnoor Kaur for Patiala Babes

Fresh New Face Of The Year - Male: Adnan Khan for Ishq Subhan Allah

Fresh New Face Of The Year - Female: Aakriti Sharma for Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala

Best Mythological Show: Radha Krishn

Best Serial: Kumkum Bhagya

Best Series (Jury): Patiala Babes

Best Daily Series (Jury): Kullfi Kumarr Baajewala

Best Continuing Serial: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Special Commendation: Mohit Raina for 21 Sarfarosh

Updated Date: Mar 22, 2019 13:38:49 IST