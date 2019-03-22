Indian Television Academy Awards 2019: Jennifer Winget, Nakuul Mehta earn top honours; see full list of winners
The Indian Television Academy Awards 2019 honoured the top talents of the television industry on 20 March in Mumbai.
The star-studded affair witnessed the presence of the biggest names from the telly world. Actors like Hina Khan, Erica Fernandes, Jennifer Winget, Divyanka Tripathi, and Surbhi Chandna, Nakuul Mehta, Parth Samthaan and Harshad Chopda donned their fashionable best avatars for the celebration. The ceremony was all about glitter, glamour and sizzling on-stage performances that left the viewers mesmerized.
Jennifer Winget and Nakuul Mehta took the award for Best Actress and Best Actor title, respectively. Best Popular jodi was awarded to Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes for Kasautii Zindagii Kay.
Divyanka Tripathi won Best Actor Female in the jury category while she also bagged the title of TV Personality for the Year.
#KasautiiZindagiiKay family #ITAAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/PvT3BsxW7b
— Nila (@Neelimanila) March 20, 2019
Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya was chosen as the Best serial, while Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also won in a special category.
Check out the complete list of winners of ITA Awards 2019:
Best Actress (Popular): Jennifer Winget for Bepannaah
Best Actor (Popular): Nakuul Mehta for Ishqbaaaz
Best Jodi (Popular): Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes for Kasautii Zindagii Kay
Best Jodi (Jury): Sumedh Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh for Radha Krishn
TV Personality Of The Year : Divyanka Tripathi for Yeh Hai Mohabbatein
Best Actress (Jury): Divyanka Tripathi for Yeh Hai Mohabbatein
Best Supporting Actor (Female): Anita Hassanandani for Naagin3
Best Supporting Actor (Male): Kunal Jaisingh for Ishqbaaaz
Best Actor Negative Role: Rajesh Khattar for Bepannah
Best Actress Negative Role: Hina Khan for Kasautii Zindagii Kay
Best Anchor In A Reality Show: Maniesh Paul for Indian Idol
Best Actress In Comic Role (Female): Shubhangi Atre for Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain
Jury Special Award For Next Generation Star: Ashnoor Kaur for Patiala Babes
Fresh New Face Of The Year - Male: Adnan Khan for Ishq Subhan Allah
Fresh New Face Of The Year - Female: Aakriti Sharma for Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala
Best Mythological Show: Radha Krishn
Best Serial: Kumkum Bhagya
Best Series (Jury): Patiala Babes
Best Daily Series (Jury): Kullfi Kumarr Baajewala
Best Continuing Serial: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Special Commendation: Mohit Raina for 21 Sarfarosh
Updated Date: Mar 22, 2019 13:38:49 IST