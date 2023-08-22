Pradhyuman Maloo, who ended up rejecting as many as 150 women on Netflix and Sima Taparia’s Indian Matchmaking, finally tied the knot outside the show with Ashima Chauhaan. But their marital bliss seems to have come to a halt as he has been accused of domestic abuse.

Advocate Anmol Bartaria’s statement

Representing Chauhaan, the advocate gave a statement to Hindustan Times that read- “The allegations with FIR lodged are grave and concerning with domestic violence and constant mental, physical abuse at its core. The matter is in the investigative stage and should be carried in full swing. Ashima is in the process of taking appropriate legal proceedings against the accused in accordance with law.”

Maloo speaks up

I don’t know about it. To the best of my knowledge we are in settlement talks with lawyers to resolve our martial issues amicably.

Sima Taparia on the show’s criticism

Speaking to Pinkvilla, she said, “If it would have been a fake show, I would have gotten everyone married in a day. Only because it is a reality show, this cannot happen.”

She added, “Now if you say that marriages should happen in five months…everyone who is criticising the show is stupid. Paanch mahine mein shaadi kaise hogi? (How can someone get married in five months?)”

She shared her experience in dealing with Gen Z clients and quoted, “Today’s generation has a lot of expectations. What I usually tell them is lower your expectations. Why? Because you want everything — brain, beauty, wealth, education, etc. Realistically speaking, you’re likely to get only 60 or 70 per cent of those qualities in a person. Even if you get that much, you should ideally proceed because no one gets a 100 per cent match. It’s only when a couple begins to stay together and understand each other better can they achieve 100 per cent compatibility.”