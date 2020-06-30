Indian government bans TikTok: From Manjul Khattar to Avneet Kaur, a list of celebs who shot to fame on the platform

TikTok is home to multiple social media sensations. Its stars' profiles boast followers up to several million.

The Indian government passed a directive on Monday to ban 59 apps that had Chinese links. TikTok, one of the most popular social media platforms, also came under the radar, and was included in the list of rejected apps. Home to multiple social media sensations, TikTok has had a tumultuous run in Indian waters. The government took up a similar stance of banning the app once before, but it returned with renewed vigour, making millions sway to comedy clips and lip-sync videos.

Next to YouTube, in terms of followers and popularity, TikTok gave rise to several Indian stars who boasted followers ranging from a few thousand to several million.

Here’s a list of Indian TikTok stars

Manjul Khattar

Known for his numerous grooming videos on men, Manjul Khattar’s TikTok account reflects 14 million followers. After being a well-known face on social media (since he had already opened a YouTube channel before people began feeling his presence on TikTok), Manjul bagged commercial brands like One Plus, Life Stores, and Myntra with his popularity on TikTok.

Sameeksha Sud

Sameeksha Sud came under the spotlight in 2012 when she made her acting debut with TV serial Baal Veer. The young actress played the role of Pari. Sud dons multiple roles on her TikTok profile, which has 24.3 million followers. She not only attracts followers through her lip-sync videos but also has comedy clips, dance videos, and vlogs on personal grooming.

Faisal Shaikh

Also known as Mr Faisu, Faisal Shaikh has 31.5 million followers on TikTok. Shaikh’s content mostly circles within comedy, though he also tries his hand at lip-sync snippets often. His collaborations with stars such as Ajaz Khan and Aashika Bhatia have attracted considerable eyeballs.

Jannat Zubair

Jannat Zubair, who made her mark with several television serials like Dil Mill Gaye and Tu Aashiqui, has also appeared in films like Yash Raj Films’ Luv Ka The End and Hichki. Zubair’s TikTok account has 27.9 million followers.

Riyaz Aly

Riyaz Aly is also a fashion influencer and model, with 42.9 million followers on the platform.

He has also appeared in music videos like ‘Yaari Hain’ by Toni Kakkar and ‘Pahadan’ by Rajat Nagpal.

Awez Darbar

Awez Darbar is most popular for his dance video clips on TikTok. Darbar is also a celebrity choreographer, and belonged to Shiamak Davar’s dance academy. His TikTok account is followed by 14 million people.

Neha Kakkar

Mostly known for her snazzy Bollywood songs including ‘The Hook Up Song’ and ‘Kala Chashma', Neha Kakkar enjoys considerable fame even on TikTok with 17.2 million followers. Her content includes mostly music videos and lip-sync snippets.

Garima Chaurasia

With 21.2 million followers, Chaurasiya gained popularity with her dance videos. Her recreation of rapper Emiway’s ‘Machayenge’ on TikTok brought in overnight fame, and she even picked up the tag of the ‘Bohot Hard’ girl (a well-known term withing the rap circles). She has also been part of Punjabi Music videos, like ‘Mashallah’ and ‘Tattoo.'

Bhargav and Nithyashree

Popularly known as the ‘Oh My God’ girl, Nithyashree has always enjoyed social media stardom. Coupled with Bhragav’s (who goes by the name 'Funbucket Bhargav') funny take on daily activities, the duo is quickly gaining ground on TikTok, after enjoying considerable fame on platforms like Instagram and YouTube.

Avneet Kaur

Before becoming a TikTok sensation, Avneet Kaur was part of many dance reality shows on television that included Dance Ke Superstars, Jhalak Dikhhla Ja, and Dance India Dance Lil Masters. She has 22.3 million followers on TikTok, and pushes out dance videos on a regular basis.

