IFFLA will be held virtually from 20 to 27 May, and can be accessed by viewers in India with a pass worth Rs 150, the festival organisers said.

National Award-winning filmmaker Rima Das' short film For Each Other is part of the 24 movies from the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA) line-up that will be accessible to audiences in India.

Viewers can access the films with the India Pass that can be purchased for Rs 150 (USD 2), the organisers of the festival said in a statement.

IFFLA will be held virtually from 20 to 27 May.

The 24 movies include six feature films like Kislay's critically-acclaimed drama Aise Hi and Malayalam feature Biriyaani besides 18 short movies, including Das' For Each Other, Nagaland-set period drama Angh, National Award-winning Custody, Karishma Dube's Bittu and Gujarati film Anita.

Casting director Uma da Cunha has curated a special programme for the festival, titled Childhood on Edge.

The programme will showcase movies with characters on the verge of the momentous transformation from childhood to adulthood. It includes movies such as Bridge, The Tenant, and Vanaja as well as short film Kanya.

In addition to the films and their corresponding Q&As with the filmmakers, the India Pass will also give audiences access to two panel discussions.

The first panel will see an engaging conversation among successful industry executives navigating the world of film and television development both in the US and in India.

The second panel will feature a dynamic discussion among trans, non-binary and gender-nonconforming creators about the authentic representation of transgender and gender-nonconforming stories on the screen.