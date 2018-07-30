Indian Couture Week 2018: Kareena Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Aditi Rao Hydari turn showstoppers
The India Couture Week (ICW) 2018 was held in Delhi from 25-29 July. Marked with breathtaking collections from the countries top designers, namely Anju Modi, Pallavi Jaikishan, Rahul Mishra, Reynu Taandon, Rohit Bal, Shyamal & Bhumika, Suneet Varma, Tarun Tahiliani and debutants Amit Aggarwal and Falguni & Shane, the week also saw a hoard of celebrities taking to the runway.
The first day was kickstarted by the king of drapes Tarun Tahiliani and master of layering Anju Modi on 25 July in the national capital.
While Kangana Ranaut turned showstopper for Modi in a dramatic beige and maroon lehenga, Aditi Rao Hydari owned the ramp in a salmon pink Tarun Tahiliani creation.
"I couldn't be more excited to see Aditi in our couture. In Elysium is a celebration of modern Indian goddess and the ethereal lightness of being, and she walked the part with allure and panache. Her effortless poise and individualistic style make her the quintessential Tarun Tahiliani muse - a woman who knows herself and who looks like herself, and who is not weighed down with the burden of projection." - Tarun Tahiliani
On Day 2, the real queen of the ramp, Kareena Kapoor Khan walked for Falguni Shane Peacock and stole the show. The Veere Di Wedding actress took the designer's bridal couture to a whole new level with her poise.
On July 28, Shilpa Shetty Kundra came out to support designer Amit Aggarwal at the ICW 2018. The actress looked svelte and sophisticated in an avant-garde interpretation of the saree.
Showstopper for Designer: Amit Aggarwal who made his couture debut
Usually seen in extravagant Manish Malhotra creations, Kiara Advani donned a Shyamal & Bhumika green lehenga for her showtopping act on 29 July. The designers showcased their blingy bridal collection, aptly titled The Muse of Mirrors.
The breathtaking Kiara Advani for Shyamal & Bhumika at the India Couture Week, 2018. Muse of Mirrors
Sunflowers, poppies, tulips and peonies — the floral beauty of Kashmir was encapsulated in Guldastah, an ornate couture line by ace designer Rohit Bal, who has Kashmiri heritage. The designer also made his disdain against Section 377 clear at the end of his show.
Rohit Bal's stunning Grand Finale at FDCI India Couture Week 2018 in New Delhi
love is love. @rohitbal_ ending #ICW2018 with a bang pic.twitter.com/rIiUdpG8b6
— Aashna Ahuja (@AashnaAhuja) July 29, 2018
Bal showcased the collection of bespoke womenswear and menswear as the closing show of a couture gala in the capital on 29 July, and received a standing ovation as he did his trademark jig on the ramp to take a bow.
(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)
Updated Date: Jul 30, 2018 11:45 AM