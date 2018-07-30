You are here:

Indian Couture Week 2018: Kareena Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Aditi Rao Hydari turn showstoppers

The India Couture Week (ICW) 2018 was held in Delhi from 25-29 July. Marked with breathtaking collections from the countries top designers, namely Anju Modi, Pallavi Jaikishan, Rahul Mishra, Reynu Taandon, Rohit Bal, Shyamal & Bhumika, Suneet Varma, Tarun Tahiliani and debutants Amit Aggarwal and Falguni & Shane, the week also saw a hoard of celebrities taking to the runway.

The first day was kickstarted by the king of drapes Tarun Tahiliani and master of layering Anju Modi on 25 July in the national capital.

While Kangana Ranaut turned showstopper for Modi in a dramatic beige and maroon lehenga, Aditi Rao Hydari owned the ramp in a salmon pink Tarun Tahiliani creation.

On Day 2, the real queen of the ramp, Kareena Kapoor Khan walked for Falguni Shane Peacock and stole the show. The Veere Di Wedding actress took the designer's bridal couture to a whole new level with her poise.

On July 28, Shilpa Shetty Kundra came out to support designer Amit Aggarwal at the ICW 2018. The actress looked svelte and sophisticated in an avant-garde interpretation of the saree.

Usually seen in extravagant Manish Malhotra creations, Kiara Advani donned a Shyamal & Bhumika green lehenga for her showtopping act on 29 July. The designers showcased their blingy bridal collection, aptly titled The Muse of Mirrors.

Sunflowers, poppies, tulips and peonies — the floral beauty of Kashmir was encapsulated in Guldastah, an ornate couture line by ace designer Rohit Bal, who has Kashmiri heritage. The designer also made his disdain against Section 377 clear at the end of his show.

Bal showcased the collection of bespoke womenswear and menswear as the closing show of a couture gala in the capital on 29 July, and received a standing ovation as he did his trademark jig on the ramp to take a bow.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Jul 30, 2018 11:45 AM