You are here:

Indian content should have advance-apologies from artistes, says comedian Vir Das

IANS

Jun,11 2018 11:09:55 IST

Mumbai: Comedian-actor Vir Das, who is known for speaking his mind without mincing words, believes that Indian film or TV content should have an advance apology from artistes before showing the footage or scenes.

Comedian Vir Das.Twitter/@thevirdas

Comedian Vir Das.Twitter/@thevirdas

Actress Priyanka Chopra's American TV show "Quantico" is facing a backlash from a number of fans for portraying Indian nationalists as terrorists who were trying to frame Pakistan in a terror plot, even though it is a series of fiction.

Following this, without taking names, Vir expressed his disappointment with a sarcastic solution on Twitter on Sunday.

He posted: "Idea: In the future, Indian content should have advance apologies from artistes. Apologise first, make the content you want. Like a prepaid phone plan for sensitive people."

Updated Date: Jun 11, 2018 11:09 AM

tags: #BuzzPatrol #Comedian Vir Das #Indian stand-up comedy #Priyanka Chopra #Priyanka Chopra Quantico #Twitter #Vir Das

also see

Vir Das to star in and co-write dark comedy web series Hasmukh with director Nikkhil Advani

Vir Das to star in and co-write dark comedy web series Hasmukh with director Nikkhil Advani

Priyanka Chopra apologises for controversial episode in Quantico season 3: I'm a proud Indian, that will never change

Priyanka Chopra apologises for controversial episode in Quantico season 3: I'm a proud Indian, that will never change

Priyanka Chopra to star alongside Hrithik in Krrish 4, confirms director Rakesh Roshan

Priyanka Chopra to star alongside Hrithik in Krrish 4, confirms director Rakesh Roshan