Indian content should have advance-apologies from artistes, says comedian Vir Das

Mumbai: Comedian-actor Vir Das, who is known for speaking his mind without mincing words, believes that Indian film or TV content should have an advance apology from artistes before showing the footage or scenes.

Actress Priyanka Chopra's American TV show "Quantico" is facing a backlash from a number of fans for portraying Indian nationalists as terrorists who were trying to frame Pakistan in a terror plot, even though it is a series of fiction.

Following this, without taking names, Vir expressed his disappointment with a sarcastic solution on Twitter on Sunday.

He posted: "Idea: In the future, Indian content should have advance apologies from artistes. Apologise first, make the content you want. Like a prepaid phone plan for sensitive people."

