Indian Air Force objects to promo of Netflix's AK vs AK, featuring Anil Kapoor in 'inaccurately donned' uniform

The IAF has also urged that the scenes with the discrepancies be withdrawn from Netflix's upcoming film AK vs AK.

Indian Air Force (IAF) has objected to a promo from upcoming Netflix film AK vs AK, featuring Anil Kapoor in official regalia. In a tweet, the force says the uniform has been donned inaccurately, and also opposes the language used in the recently released trailer.

"This does not confirm to behavioural norms of those in the Armed Forces of India," says the tweet. The IAF has also urged for the promo to be withdrawn.

The IAF uniform in this video is inaccurately donned & the language used is inappropriate. This does not conform to the behavioural norms of those in the Armed Forces of India. The related scenes need to be withdrawn.@NetflixIndia@anuragkashyap72#AkvsAkhttps://t.co/F6PoyFtbuB — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 9, 2020

This is not the first time this year that filmmakers have come under fire for faulty or imprecise depiction of the forces onscreen.

Following the release of another Netflix India film, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Gunjan Saxena, the IAF had objected to its "undue negative" portrayal of the force. The film was also slammed for portraying officers as gender-biased, who were resistant to sharing the professional space with female pilots.

Former Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena's colleague Sreevidya Rajan had, in a Facebook post, said that the female pilots were never subjected to any humiliation as depicted in the Netflix film. In October, Saxena had filed an affidavit before the court, clarifying that the Dharma Productions film is not a documentary but only inspired by her life.

In 2019, after Vicky Kaushal's first look from Meghna Gulzar's film on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw was shared by the makers, Indian Army's retired Lieutenant General Syed Ata Hasnain had pointed out the discrepancies in the actor's uniform.

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, AK vs AK sees Kashyap as a "brash film director," who kidnaps the daughter (Sonam K Ahuja) of a well-known movie star (Anil), only to film the desperate search and rescue operation in real-time as a bid to create his next blockbuster movie. The action drama will premiere on Netflix India on 24 December.