Indian 2 to start rolling by end of 2018; flashback portion will be a major highlight in Kamal Haasan film

Director Shankar has put all rumors to rest as he is currently busy finalising the locations for his upcoming magnum opus Indian 2 in Andhra Pradesh. The director recently visited Prodattur in Kadapa district of Andhra and he is also planning to explore key locations in the Telangana regions. Cinematographer Ravivarman, of Barfi and Sanju fame, is also traveling along with Shankar for the location hunt.

In the climax of Indian (1996), we get to know that after murdering his own son Chandru (Kamal Haasan), Senapathy (aged Kamal Haasan) lives in Hong Kong but the film was released twenty-two years back so the biggest challenge for Shankar is to start the sequel from the end of the first part. Shankar also has to find a way to retain the character of Sukanya (wife of Senapathy), which is again a big hurdle.

#Indian2 will be a Pakka Mass Entertainer.. We will get to see young #KamalHaasan too.. pic.twitter.com/HeahjSzek1 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) September 4, 2018

In Indian, Senapathy’s age was approximately seventy so in 2018, he is a 92-year-old man. When Firstpost asked sources close to the Indian 2 team about the age factor of Kamal Haasan in the film, they said: “We can’t divulge the details but just like how audiences were stunned by the flashback portion of Indian, the sequel also has a mind-blowing concept which will be a major highlight. The rough draft of the script is done and the writers' team comprised of Kabilan Vairamuthu, Jayamohan, and Lakshmi Saravanakumar will soon lock the final version.”

Generally, Shankar is known for his longtime association with senior Tamil writers, Sujatha and Balakumaran. After their demise, Shankar has roped in three writers for Indian 2 and among all of them, he is said to have retained around 70% of the ideas suggested by Kabilan Vairamuthu, who is known for his work in Vijay Sethupathi's Kavan and Ajith's Vivegam.

Shankar is planning to shoot important scenes of the film in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Massive set work will be soon initiated in the Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. The maverick filmmaker has also finalised a few exotic locations in Taiwan for the film.

After leading Telugu producer ‘Dil’ Raju opted out of Indian 2, Lyca Productions, who are bankrolling Shankar's 2.0, have agreed to produce the Kamal Haasan starrer and Nayanthara is likely to play the female lead in the film.

Other than Senapathy, Indian 2 also has an equal scope for another important role for which Shankar is said to be in talks with a leading Bollywood actor. In an interaction, Kamal said that Shankar is holding talks with Ajay Devgn to play an important role in Indian 2 but things are yet to be finalised. If Ajay Devgn rejects the offer, Shankar also has an idea to approach Kamal Haasan to play the particular character which means the actor will be seen playing dual roles.

In his illustrious career, Shankar is known for his collaborations with AR Rahman with only two films — Anniyan and Nanban featuring the music of Harris Jayaraj. For Indian 2, Shankar is joining hands with Tamil cinema’s young music sensation, Anirudh Ravichander.

The principal shoot of the film is expected to commence later this year but Shankar is only eyeing to release Indian 2 in 2019. In the first part, Shankar targeted the corruption in the government offices but the sequel will highlight the flaws in the political system. Sources say that Shankar has approached Indian's producer AM Ratnam to obtain permission to reuse the title for the sequel which will also be releasing in Telugu and Hindi.

In an earlier interaction with the media during the promotions of Vishwaroopam 2, Kamal Haasan had said: “Indian had strong dialogues criticising the flaws in the system, the sequel will be even more powerful”. Once Kamal wraps up the season 2 of Bigg Boss, he will meet Shankar for the final narration of Indian 2 and after that, the actor will begin shooting for the film.

Updated Date: Sep 06, 2018 11:00 AM