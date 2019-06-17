You are here:

India vs Pakistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Vivek Oberoi celebrate victory

Following India's landslide win against Pakistan in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019 at Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Greater Manchester, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media and congratulated the Men in Blue. Salman Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Ayushmann Khurrana, Anil Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia, Koena Mitra, Sunil Grover, Angad Bedi and Asha Bhosle were some of the celebs who took to Twitter and celebrated the win.

Here are some Twitter reactions by Bollywood to India's win

Ranveer Singh congratulated Team India on Virat Kohli's Instagram post, praising Kohli as the "inspiration to a whole generation."

Salman congratulated the 'Bharat' team, referring to his latest box office outing. Interestingly, Salman Khan's Bharat released on 5 June, coinciding with India's first match at the World Cup.

The writing is on the wall. Team India has outplayed and outsmarted every country they’ve played so far. My favourite colour is BLUE ! — ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) June 16, 2019

Asha Bhonsle tweeted that her "favourite colour is blue'

Hail team India 🇮🇳. Your dominance in every match says volumes about your prep and spunk. Kudos to our naya Hindustan. #IndiaVsPakistan — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) June 17, 2019

Yeh saat janmo ka rishta atoot hai. Aaj saatwa phera bhi poora hua, pakistan - tum yu hi haarte rehna! 7th consecutive WC loss to India! Mighty congratulations to the #MenInBlue! Thank u for keeping our flag soaring high, proud of u! Jai Hind. 🇮🇳 #IndiavPakistan #BaapBaapHotahai pic.twitter.com/WKLVwTCXPE — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) June 16, 2019

Posting a picture of fans cheering for their team with Indian flags, Vivek Oberoi wrote that Pakistan would continue its losing streak against India.

India.. India! Heartiest congratulations to our Indian cricket team.. Proud to be an Indian!🙏🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️ — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) June 16, 2019

This was time that the West Indies pace bowling attack decimated every team. Indian batsmen were afraid to face them. Till one very young little guy walked on the pitch without a helmet and hit those bowlers all over the ground. That was the coming of Sunil Gavasker. Superstar — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) June 16, 2019

Yes!!!!! come on #TeamIndia what a huge wicket, what a ball @imkuldeep18 — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) June 16, 2019

Well done on the win #TeamIndia @ImRo45 @klrahul11 @imVkohli all 3 showed solid temperament and have to say king kohli really set it up well. 7-0 is something which we should celebrate. #MenInBlue you are on the right track. Bring the cup home boys. 👏🙏 — ANGAD BEDI! (@Imangadbedi) June 16, 2019

