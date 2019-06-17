You are here:

India vs Pakistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Vivek Oberoi celebrate victory

FP Staff

Jun 17, 2019 10:01:39 IST

Following India's landslide win against Pakistan in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019 at Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Greater Manchester, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media and congratulated the Men in Blue. Salman Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Ayushmann Khurrana, Anil Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia, Koena Mitra, Sunil Grover, Angad Bedi and Asha Bhosle were some of the celebs who took to Twitter and celebrated the win.

Here are some Twitter reactions by Bollywood to India's win

Ranveer Singh's comment on Virat Kohli's post. Instagram

Ranveer Singh congratulated Team India on Virat Kohli's Instagram post, praising Kohli as the "inspiration to a whole generation."

Salman congratulated the 'Bharat' team, referring to his latest box office outing. Interestingly, Salman Khan's Bharat released on 5 June, coinciding with India's first match at the World Cup.

Asha Bhonsle tweeted that her "favourite colour is blue'

Posting a picture of fans cheering for their team with Indian flags, Vivek Oberoi wrote that Pakistan would continue its losing streak against India.

 

