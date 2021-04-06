India release of Mortal Kombat, Nobody, The Croods: A New Age pushed

While Mortal Kombat will now release on 23 April, The Croods: A New Age has been delayed until further notice

The upcoming action-fantasy film Mortal Kombat will now release on 23 April in India, keeping in line with its release in the US. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh’s tweet, the film has been pushed ahead by one week in India and will release in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Earlier it was scheduled to hit the theatres 16 April.

The film is inspired by the hit Mortal Kombat video game franchise created by Ed Boon and John Tobias. It has a global international cast including Lewis Tan, Mehcad Brooks, Ludi Lin, Jessica McNamee, Chin Han, Joe Taslim, Josh Lawson, Tadanobu Asano and Hiroyuki Sanada.

Mortal Kombat traces the journey of MMA fighter Cole Young who is being hunted down by Outworld's Emperor Shang Tsung’s best warrior, Sub-Zero.

The film marks the debut of Australian commercial filmmaker Simon McQuoid. It is produced by James Wan who is known for films like The Conjuring and Aquaman.

Apart from Mortal Kombat, the Indian release dates of animated films Nobody and The Croods: A New Age have also been postponed due to rising COVID-19 cases. The film production and distribution company Universal Pictures has announced the news on social media adding that the movies have been delayed until further notice.

Featuring Bob Odenkirk, Nobody was all set to release on 9 April. Directed by Russian filmmaker Ilya Naishuller, the film has Odenkirk playing a mild-mannered man whose darker instincts awaken after an incident.

The Croods: A New Age is a sequel to The Croods which released in 2013. Directed by Joel Crawford, the film is penned by Dan Hageman and Kevin Hageman.