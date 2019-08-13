India-China Film Week inaugurated by S Jaishankar, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi in Beijing on 12 August

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on 12 August jointly inaugurated the 'India-China Film Week' in Beijing in a bid to strengthen people to people connection and cultural activities between the two countries.

EAM @DrSJaishankar and FM Wang Yi attended a Cultural Gala of the 2nd India China High Level Mechanism On Cultural and People to People Exchanges. The India China Film Week was also inaugurated by the two Foreign Ministers on the occasion.@MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/2g7G7EtIyk — India in China (@EOIBeijing) August 12, 2019

The initiative marks the commemoration of 100 activities that would be organised in the coming months in the domain of film, broadcasting, education, among others.

External Affairs Minister Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar along with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi inaugurate 'India-China Film Week,' in Beijing. #China pic.twitter.com/SePJxL8V2A — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2019

In the coming months, we would be organising several other events in areas like museum management, education, think tank forum and cooperation in the areas of films and broadcasting, reflecting the wide range of our cultural and people-to-people exchanges. Some suggestions were made by the Chinese side to expand the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and we are deeply appreciative of these initiatives," Jaishankar was quoted as saying by Press Trust of India.

The announcement on the same was made by Jaishankar at the joint press conference with Yi in Beijing following the second meeting of the high-level mechanism on culture and people-to-people exchanges.

Jaishankar is on a three-day visit to China, his first after assuming office in May this year.

Updated Date: Aug 13, 2019 15:07:44 IST