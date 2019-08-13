You are here:

India-China Film Week inaugurated by S Jaishankar, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi in Beijing on 12 August

FP Staff

Aug 13, 2019 15:07:44 IST

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on 12 August jointly inaugurated the 'India-China Film Week' in Beijing in a bid to strengthen people to people connection and cultural activities between the two countries.

The initiative marks the commemoration of 100 activities that would be organised in the coming months in the domain of film, broadcasting, education, among others.

In the coming months, we would be organising several other events in areas like museum management, education, think tank forum and cooperation in the areas of films and broadcasting, reflecting the wide range of our cultural and people-to-people exchanges. Some suggestions were made by the Chinese side to expand the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and we are deeply appreciative of these initiatives," Jaishankar was quoted as saying by Press Trust of India. 

The announcement on the same was made by Jaishankar at the joint press conference with Yi in Beijing following the second meeting of the high-level mechanism on culture and people-to-people exchanges.

Jaishankar is on a three-day visit to China, his first after assuming office in May this year.

Updated Date: Aug 13, 2019 15:07:44 IST

tags: Beijing , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , China , EAM S Jaishankar , India-China Film Week , Wang Yi

also see

S Jaishankar in Beijing: India and China sign four agreements on cultural exchanges, healthcare, sports and museum management

S Jaishankar in Beijing: India and China sign four agreements on cultural exchanges, healthcare, sports and museum management

Vidyut Jammwal's Junglee bags two awards at China's Jackie Chan International Film Week

Vidyut Jammwal's Junglee bags two awards at China's Jackie Chan International Film Week

Bong Joon-ho's Palme d'Or winning film Parasite pulled out of Chinese Film Festival for 'technical reasons'

Bong Joon-ho's Palme d'Or winning film Parasite pulled out of Chinese Film Festival for 'technical reasons'