Independence Day 2023: Suhana Khan and 'The Archies' cast serve food at a Mumbai restaurant

Zoya Akhtar’s much-anticipated film, The Archies has made headlines long before its release. One of the main reasons behind the teen-musical comedy film’s popularity is the cast featuring several star kids in lead roles. Now, blessing the Instagram feeds of fans, The Archies team showed up at Mumbai’s The Bombay Canteen in the Lower Parel region for brunch on Independence Day 2023. Based on the restaurant’s official Instagram page, the team volunteered to lend a hand and pass on the plate at I-Day’s Dawaat.

In viral pictures, the famous Riverdale humans appear at Mumbai’s lavish hangout instead of their literal favourite spot the Pop Tate’s. The star cast which includes Vedang Raina, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, Singer Aditi Saigal and Agastya Nanda were all dressed in their festive best, as they took it upon themselves to serve the present guests.

Check out The Bombay Canteen’s pictures on Instagram:

The pictures show the cast enjoying a fun-filled session and close banter.

Check out some of the comments on the posts:

The Archies‘ Instagram page wrote, “Serving milkshakes and love.” Another user wrote, “So beautiful.” Several others dropped red hearts on the post’s comment box.

The long-awaited meeting comes days after director Zoya Akhtar hinted at a gathering. While sharing a screenshot of the progressive chat in a video, she captioned the post, “POV: You’re the person in the group chat who only reads messages.”

Check out the reel:

The Hindi adaptation of The Archies is set to release later this year on streaming giant Netflix. It is based on the American comic book series of the same name. It has been directed by Zoya Akhtar and it has been co-produced by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Sharad Devarajan under their production houses Tiger Baby and Graphic India.

The film stars Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantle, Suhana Khan as Veronica Lodge, Khushi Kapoor as Betty Cooper, Mihir Ahuja as Jughead, Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley and Aditi as Dot. However, it is Agastya Nanda’s character as Archie Andrews that gained unparalled popularity as a standalone character in the pop culture.