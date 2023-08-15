Apart from Border, Tirangaa, Krantiveer, here are some other films on the occasion of the Independence Day 2023 you can watch or re-watch:

Raazi (2018)

Meghna Gulzar is a filmmaker that creates powerful moments using silences. In Raazi, a naive and innocent girl is migrated to Pakistan as a spy to keep an eye on their movements. The nation’s security is at threat and she’s the one for the job. Who will suspect a tender girl as a perfect foil for their plans? But Raazi shows the people across the border as humans and not caricatures.

Gangaajal (2003)

During that time, Ajay Devgn also had hyper-nationalistic outings like Zameen and Qayamat, and in between, he balanced with Prakash Jha’s Gangaajal. The masterstroke here was how the filmmaker never let the audiences believe it was a film about the bravery of the police officers, it was all done with remarkable skill and sans spoon feeding. Unlike the much more successful and popular Singham, Devgn’s sermons here hit home, and so did the sub plot of a helpless police officer (Mukesh Tiwari) whose loyal tendencies were only being cannibalized by two evil politicians to meet their own ends.

Shershaah (2021)

It was on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, played here by Sidharth Malhotra. In one scene, he even asks ‘Jung kyun hoti hai yaar.’ The biographical drama walks the tightrope between creating palpable tension and a sense of patriotism devoid of an OTT treatment. Ironic that it streamed on OTT only.

The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002)

The visionary freedom fighter who sacrificed his life for the nation has been essayed on celluloid multiple times. Ajay Devgn also took on the challenge back in 2002 in Rajkumar Santoshi’s effective drama. There’s a piercing dialogue in the film where Singh talks about how the nation will burn itself one day by fighting over cast and creed.