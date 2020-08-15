Independence Day 2020 Songs: 5 Best Bollywood Patriotic songs to celebrate 74th India Independence Day

From Uri: The Surgical Strike's 'Challa' to 'Vande Mataram' from India's Most Wanted, Bollywood has had a lot to offer in terms of patriotic songs since last year.

On our 74th Independence Day, we look back into the days of severe sacrifice and struggle put by our independence fighters. Their relentless vigour and unmatched courage led to the country's decolonization, but even after seven decades of independence, our soldiers at the borders continue to tackle infiltrators and acts of terrorism to keep our motherland safe. While this year's celebration will not see the usual congregation of people at the Red Fort, schools and other public places, we can seek inspiration from patriotic numbers.

Here are some patriotic songs that Bollywood has gifted us in the last one year to instill love and adoration for the country.

Teri Mitti (Kesari)

The perfect ode to the motherland from a dutiful soldier, 'Teri Mitti' has managed to win over every Indian since its release in March, 2019. The melodious song, sung by B Praak, perfectly suited the devotion that the 21 soldiers of the 36th Sikh Regiment showed in the 1897 Battle of Saragarhi. The music for the number was given by Arko Pravo Mukherjee.

Challa (URI: The Surgical Strike)

The adrenaline-rush-inducing song correctly matched the motivation and strive of a countryman, who can go to extreme lengths for their country. The song was sung by Romy, Vivek Hariharan, and Shashwat Sachdev, while the lyrics were written by Kumaar. In the song, the Indian Army can be seen preparing for a battle and training hard for their ultimate mission – to cross the border into Pakistan and catch the enemy by surprise.

Bharat (Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi)

Sung by Shankar Mahadevan, the soft tune and thrilling lyrics of the composition set the mood for the great valour that Rani Lakshmi Bai showed against the British army. The flutist for the composition was Naveen Kumar, while the strings were performed by Bombay String Orchestra.

Bharat Ki Beti (Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl)

The song from the latest release features the extreme tenacity and patience that every woman of India shows. The melodious number sits well with the struggles the first woman IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena went through to achieve her dream. The song has been sung by Arijit Singh and it has been composed and produced by Amit Trivedi. Lyrics have been penned by Kausar Munir.

Vande Mataram (India's Most Wanted)

The song from the film India's Most Wanted has music by Amit Trivedi and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The song itself has been sung by Papon and Altamash Faridi. Picturised on Arjun Kapoor, it is a soothing a mellowed down track evoking a sense of patriotism.