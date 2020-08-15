Independence Day 2020 Movies: 5 Best Patriotic Bollywood Movies to watch on 74th India Independence Day

From Kesari to Gunjan Saxena, 2019-20 saw multiple Bollywood productions in the genre of patriotic films

Bollywood has several well-made patriotic movies that can instill pride and emotion for our nation and it's protectors. The film industry has time and again highlighted the valour and courage of freedom fighters through wonderful cinema that can be a great watch on Independence Day.

Here are a few movies viewers can watch this year

Uri: The Surgical Strike

Based upon the surgical strike Indian Army carried out back in retaliation of an attack on Uri, Jammu, and Kashmir, the movie showcases the glory and valour of Indian soldiers at its prime. Vicky Kaushal essays the character of Major Vihan Singh Shergil effortlessly and Uri is extremely apt to remind us of the immense patience and unparalleled courage that defense personnel show every day.

The movie has been directed by Aditya Dhar, the movie also stars Mohit Raina, Paresh Rawal, Yami Gautam and Kirti Kulhari in key roles. The film is available on Zee5.

Kesari

Directed by Anurag Singh, Kesari is a tale of Havildar Ishar Singh (Akshay Kumar) and 20 other soldiers of the British Indian Army. The period war drama featured the valour shown by the few Jat Sikh soldiers against an Afghan platoon of thousands. Akshay Kumar is impeccable in leading the dramatisation of the Battle of Saragarhi. He also released a reprised version of the hit song 'Teri Mitti' from the movie as a tribute to the health care workers during the lockdown period.

The movie was very well received by the domestic audience upon its release and can be watched on Amazon Prime Video.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi

Kangana Ranaut plays Rani Lakshmi Bai of Jhansi in this biographical venture. Co-created by Kangana and Krish, the film had managed to earn Rs 80 crores in the second week of release, despite facing stiff competition from Uri: The Surgical Strike. The movie also starred Atul Kulkarni, Jisshu Sengupta, Suresh Oberoi, Ankita Lokhande, and Danny Denzongpa in pivotal roles. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.

India's Most Wanted

The spy thriller film of 2019 was directed by Raj Kumar Gupta and starred Arjun Kapoor as the part of an intelligence team in pursuit of a dreaded terrorist. The story was said to have been based upon the real story of the arrest of the terrorist Yasin Bhatkal, who was a "key conspirator in three terror acts carried out in different cities in India".

The film can be watched on Disney+ Hotstar.

Gunjan Saxena

Although the story focuses on the barriers real-life Gunjan Saxena had to break in order to become the first Indian Air Force pilot, the story also showcases moments from the infamous Kargil War. It shows how Flight Lieutenant Saxena had rescued injured soldiers during the war when her helicopter was unarmed.

The movie stars Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role, whereas Pankaj Tripathi plays her father. The movie is streaming on Netflix.