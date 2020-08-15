Independence Day 2020 Movies: 5 Best Patriotic Bollywood Movies to watch on 74th India Independence Day
From Kesari to Gunjan Saxena, 2019-20 saw multiple Bollywood productions in the genre of patriotic films
Bollywood has several well-made patriotic movies that can instill pride and emotion for our nation and it's protectors. The film industry has time and again highlighted the valour and courage of freedom fighters through wonderful cinema that can be a great watch on Independence Day.
Here are a few movies viewers can watch this year
Uri: The Surgical Strike
Based upon the surgical strike Indian Army carried out back in retaliation of an attack on Uri, Jammu, and Kashmir, the movie showcases the glory and valour of Indian soldiers at its prime. Vicky Kaushal essays the character of Major Vihan Singh Shergil effortlessly and Uri is extremely apt to remind us of the immense patience and unparalleled courage that defense personnel show every day.
The movie has been directed by Aditya Dhar, the movie also stars Mohit Raina, Paresh Rawal, Yami Gautam and Kirti Kulhari in key roles. The film is available on Zee5.
Kesari
Directed by Anurag Singh, Kesari is a tale of Havildar Ishar Singh (Akshay Kumar) and 20 other soldiers of the British Indian Army. The period war drama featured the valour shown by the few Jat Sikh soldiers against an Afghan platoon of thousands. Akshay Kumar is impeccable in leading the dramatisation of the Battle of Saragarhi. He also released a reprised version of the hit song 'Teri Mitti' from the movie as a tribute to the health care workers during the lockdown period.
The movie was very well received by the domestic audience upon its release and can be watched on Amazon Prime Video.
Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi
Kangana Ranaut plays Rani Lakshmi Bai of Jhansi in this biographical venture. Co-created by Kangana and Krish, the film had managed to earn Rs 80 crores in the second week of release, despite facing stiff competition from Uri: The Surgical Strike. The movie also starred Atul Kulkarni, Jisshu Sengupta, Suresh Oberoi, Ankita Lokhande, and Danny Denzongpa in pivotal roles. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.
India's Most Wanted
The spy thriller film of 2019 was directed by Raj Kumar Gupta and starred Arjun Kapoor as the part of an intelligence team in pursuit of a dreaded terrorist. The story was said to have been based upon the real story of the arrest of the terrorist Yasin Bhatkal, who was a "key conspirator in three terror acts carried out in different cities in India".
The film can be watched on Disney+ Hotstar.
Gunjan Saxena
Although the story focuses on the barriers real-life Gunjan Saxena had to break in order to become the first Indian Air Force pilot, the story also showcases moments from the infamous Kargil War. It shows how Flight Lieutenant Saxena had rescued injured soldiers during the war when her helicopter was unarmed.
The movie stars Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role, whereas Pankaj Tripathi plays her father. The movie is streaming on Netflix.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Independence Day 2020: Ram Nath Kovind to address nation shortly; Doordarshan, AIR to broadcast speech
The country is gearing up for the 74th Independence Day celebrations amid the coronavirus pandemic this year, due to which, the event at Delhi's Red Fort is likely to be "muted"
Ram Nath Kovind refers to Galwan Valley clash in Independence Day speech, says India can give 'befitting reply' to aggression
The president also said the country is indebted to doctors, nurses and other health workers who have been on the forefront of the fight against COVID-19 pandemic
Independence Day 2020: Origin, controversies and other interesting facts about Tricolour, National Anthem
The current form of the Indian national flag came into existence after a series of developments and modifications. Likewise the National Anthem, too, has its own history and its fair share of controversy