Indecent Proposal remake to be penned by Girl on the Train screenwriter Erin Cressida Wilson

Paramount Players is planning a remake of Adrian Lyne's 1993 hit thriller-drama Indecent Proposal, reports Collider.

The original film, featuring Robert Redford, Demi Moore and Woody Harrelson, was a major commercial success for the studio despite being heavily panned by the critics. The film was also singled out at the Golden Raspberry Awards (or Razzies) in 1994 with seven nominations, including worst picture, worst director and worst actress.

The story of Indecent Proposal follows a young married couple (played by Moore and Harrelson), who are offered one million dollars by a billionaire (Redford) for a night with the wife.

The studio has hired Erin Cressida Wilson to pen the script for the remake.

Wilson's most recent screenwriting credit was for The Girl on the Train, a psychological thriller starring Emily Blunt, which was directed by Tate Taylor based on Paula Hawkins’ best-seller of the same name. The film is is about an alcoholic suburbanite woman who becomes embroiled in a mysterious disappearance.

She also wrote the Nicole Kidman-starrer Fur: An Imaginary Portrait of Diane Arbus. She also wrote Jason Reitman's Men, Women & Children and Atom Egoyan's drama Chloe.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Aug 06, 2018 20:05 PM