In The Fade director Fatih Akin to helm film adaptation of Stephen King's 1980 sci-fi thriller, Firestarter

German director Fatih Akin will direct the film adaptation of Stephen King's sci-fi thriller Firestarter for Universal Pictures.

The novel, released in 1980, follows a young girl who develops pyrokinetic abilities and is abducted by a secret government agency that wants to harness her powerful gift as a weapon.

The film will be produced by Jason Blum and Akiva Goldsman with Martha de Laurentiis as executive producer.

King's novel was previously adapted into a film in 1984 and featured Drew Barrymore, Heather Locklear and Martin Sheen in pivotal roles.

Akin, 44, most recently directed Diane Kruger-starrer In the Fade, which won the Golden Globe Award for Best Foreign Language Film.

Stephen King's 2013 novel Doctor Sleep, starring Ewan McGregor is also set to be adapted by Warner Bros studios. Mission Impossible actress Rebecca Ferguson will also be a part of the film. Doctor Sleep is the sequel to King's 1997 horror, The Shining.

Moreover, A Quiet Place writers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods are working on the celluloid adaptation of King's The Boogeyman. It has previously been made into shorts seven times according to a Deadline report.

In 2017, Andy Muschietti’s horror It, based on Stephen King's novel of the same name garnered major success at the box office.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: Jun 29, 2018 18:13 PM