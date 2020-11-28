In new Bigg Boss 14 promo, Salman Khan reveals date for finale week
Salman Khan revealed that the finale was scheduled for next week and only 4 contestants would go ahead in the show
If promos are anything to go by, the ending of Bigg Boss 14 is nearer than one expected. In the promo of Bigg Boss 14's Weekend Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan can be seen leaving housemates shocked when he reveals an upcoming twist that no one saw coming.
According to the promo shared on Instagram, Salman Khan can be asking when according to them is the finale. When Nikki Tamboli replies saying that it is in January first week, Salman replies saying that "Ab Scene Paltega (the scene will change now)," before revealing that the finale week will not be held in January, but instead next week.
Check it out here
Salman also reveals that only four celebrities will go forward in the game and it is going to be the end of the road for the rest of the contestants.
The promo also reveals that the Weekend Ka Vaar episode will see four panelists join Salman Khan on the stage. Actress Kamya Panjabi, Kavita Kaushik's husband Ronnit Biswas, Producer Sandiip Sikcand and Devoleena Bhattacharjee.
While Kamya and Ronnit will be seen unmasking Jasmin Bhasin telling her that much like others, her mask too has fallen off, Sanddip, who is close to Eijaz, will be seen accusing Kavita of targetting other housemates. Kamya, who was Rubina's co-star in the hugely popular show Shakti, will tell Rubina that there are no true friends inside the Bigg Boss house.
